LPBW’s Tori Roloff talks gender of baby no. 3, choosing a name, coping with miscarriage

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared with her fans whether she and her husband Zach are going to find out the gender of their third baby and whether they have names chosen.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tori and Zach announced in November 2021 that they are expecting their third child later this year.

The news of Tori’s pregnancy came on the heels of a miscarriage in March 2021 that left the couple devastated.

Now, however, Tori and Zach were blessed with the rainbow baby they’ve been praying for, and Tori is excited to share all of the happy updates with her fans.

LPBW star Tori Roloff talks gender, name of third baby

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans, Tori answered some questions about her third pregnancy.

One question from a fan of Tori’s asked the LPBW star, “Are you finding out gender of baby or surprise?!”

Based on Tori’s answer, it looks like there wont’ be any gender reveal parties for Tori and Zach.

“Surprise!” Tori answered, along with a side profile pic of her growing baby bump.

Another question from a fan to Tori asked about baby Roloff’s potential moniker: “Do you have a name picked out for the baby?”

It looks as though Tori and Zach were able to agree on a name if they welcome a son, but if they welcome a daughter, there might be some last-minute scrambling.

Tori including a pic of herself posing in the snow while cradling her baby bump, and answered, “Boy: yes. Girl: I go back and forth daily.”

Tori Roloff reveals what helped her cope with last year’s miscarriage

Tori often receives questions from fans about her miscarriage, and after one fan shared that they recently suffered their own pregnancy loss, Tori sympathized with them and explained how she’s coped with her own.

“Ugh I’m so sorry,” Tori replied to her fan. “My heart just aches for you.”

She continued to explain how she has coped, “I still have my moments of pain emotionally but honestly I’m blessed with a family that’s supported me through it all. I prayed a lot.”

“Honestly I think my relationship with God got stronger during that time and that’s truly what’s saved me,” Tori shared.

With a new baby due in a few months, a recent move to a new home in Washington, and raising son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 1, Tori and Zach surely have plenty to keep them busy this year.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.