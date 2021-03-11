LPBW: See what Amy Roloff has planned with friend Lisa next week in honor of Women’s History Month

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World posted on Instagram this week about a live event she’s hosting with a friend.

The pic of Amy and her friend Lisa said, “Coffee Chat! Amy Roloff Live with Lisa Dixon on Tuesday, March 16 at 4PM PT.”

Her caption further detailed the event: “Pour some coffee, tea, or whatever you drink when you chat with friends and spend some time with me and Lisa next week! ☕”

“We’ll be going Live on Facebook and Instagram for some coffee and conversation on Tuesday, March 16th at 4PM PT. Get cozy and join us as we talk about Women’s History Month and the women who inspire us, and answer some fan questions!”

“Leave your questions for us in the comments and we’ll be choosing some to read out on air. 😃 We’ll see you then!”

A link in Amy’s stories takes fans to her Facebook page, where it details the free Facebook live event and allows fans to RSVP. The event will last one hour and is free to anyone who wants to participate.

Amy also provided a way for fans to ask their questions ahead of time in her stories, where she reiterated, “We’ll be chatting about Women’s History Month and discussing our heroes. Tap on the heart above to leave your questions!” Fans can also leave questions in the comments section.

Amy will be reading some fan questions live on air

Amy Roloff of Little People Big World. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

In another story slide, she promotes Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen’s coffee and said, “We’ll be sipping on our premium blend coffee during our coffee chat! Swipe up and try some!”

Amy promoted her Little Kitchen’s coffee beans and coffee-infused fudge

In the next slide, Amy shared a picture of her Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen’s coffee bean-infused fudge, saying, “Or better yet… grab the fudge and coffee combo!”

Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen items. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

As fans of the show are aware, Amy makes sure to spend plenty of time with her friends. Lisa Dixon is one of Amy’s two best friends to appear repeatedly on the show over the years.

Amy spends a lot of time on social media promoting her company, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen. Her business started as a small baked goods company and has blossomed into a mega store that offers everything from recipe books, home and living items, her famous fudge, apparel and accessories.

Amy also has another website where fans can view her blog, arrange speaking engagements (Amy is a motivational speaker), sign up for her newsletter, and purchase more of her Little Kitchen items.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.