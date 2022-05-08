LPBW: Matt Roloff debuts latest project on Roloff Farms in honor of his and Amy’s daughter Molly

Matt Roloff unveiled his latest project on the farm. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff unveiled his latest project on Roloff Farms, Molly's Castle.

As LPBW fans are aware, Matt thrives on having multiple projects happening at once on the farm.

Among his projects in recent years are Grandpa’s Cabin, a barn he built specifically for his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek, and a sandbox where he buried time capsules for his seven grandchildren.

Matt Roloff unveils Molly’s Castle on Roloff Farms

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Matt shared his latest project that he’s been working on for the last decade.

“Haven’t been in here for awhile. Spent 10 years building ‘Mollys Castle’ ..Got it done just in time for her to go away to school. Lol. Oh well… next life I’ll move a little quicker,” was the caption on Matt’s post.

Matt also included a series of photos of himself and his youngest son Jacob inside the castle. The structure was built for Matt and Amy’s only daughter, Molly, who lives in Spokane, Washington with her husband Joel Silvius.

In the first pic, Matt and Jacob posed inside the authentic-looking castle, near a ladder and a tunnel enclosed with an iron gate.

Matt posed solo for another photo, showing off the incredible architecture of the castle and its realistic details such as the brick and stone work, the pavers, down to the rusty chain link locks.

Matt also shared a graphite sketch of the plans for the castle, complete with a moat and a drawbridge. Another snap shows the somewhat hidden location of the castle, surrounded by plush, green grass and trees as it sits by itself on the 100+ acre farm.

LPBW fans gush over Matt’s latest project, suggest using it for weddings

Matt’s 753k Instagram followers were impressed with his latest completed project, with many of them suggesting he use the castle for weddings.

“Great place to do some wedding or family photos,” commented one of Matt’s fans.

Another echoed the sentiment: “You should rent that out for period weddings.”

“So cool!” commented another one of Matt’s fans who felt he should use the castle for wedding rentals. “You should turn it into a wedding spot!! Plant beautiful flowering trees, roses etc… would be amazing in pictures!”

Although Molly wasn’t able to enjoy the castle as a child, Matt’s seven grandkids will surely be enjoying his latest project at Roloff Farms, and perhaps the farm’s annual visitors too.

Little People, Big World returns on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.