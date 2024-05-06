LPBW: Jacob’s wife Isabel responds to accusations she uses the surname Roloff for ‘fame and recognition’

Isabel Roloff is speaking out about the power and meaning behind names and explaining why she opts not to use her legal surname, Roloff, on social media.

Although Isabel was never a prominent cast member on Little People, Big World, her husband, Jacob Roloff, was until 2016 when he decided to step away from reality television.

Jacob and his family — his dad Matt, his mom Amy, and his siblings Zach, Jeremy, and Molly Roloff — became household names thanks to their long-running TV show, Little People, Big World.

Even though Jacob no longer films for TLC, he and his wife, Isabel, still share much of their personal lives with their fans and followers on social media.

Recently, Isabel opened up to her Instagram followers about why she chose to go by Isabel Sofia Rock instead of Isabel Roloff.

In a snippet of some of her writing pieces, Isabel explained, “At the end of the day, names are just names.”

Noting that names are “powerful and meaningful,” Isabel explained that she wanted to honor her mother “adequately” and therefore uses the surname Rock.

Isabel says she would use her legal surname, Roloff if she were seeking LPBW fame

The 28-year-old mom of one went on to say that she finds it ironic that people accuse her of using her relation to the Roloff family for “fame and recognition.”

“If that were the case, wouldn’t I use the name publicly?” Isabel proposed.

As Isabel put it, there are already “so many” people in the public eye with the last name Roloff, such as authors, podcasters, and other public figures.

“For now, I want to be Isabel Sofia,” she continued, adding that she is open to a change of heart in the future.

“Who knows, that may change!” Isabel added.

Isabel is still deciding which name to use for her upcoming memoir

Isabel has a memoir in the works and thinks her publishers may suggest that she use her legal name, Isabel Roloff.

“I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” she teased.

Isabel gave her followers a sampling of some of her writing in a second slide, explaining that when she and Jacob got married in 2019, she pondered the different name combinations she could use.

“Eventually, I landed on Isabel Sofia Roloff,” she told her fans. “Legally, I am Roloff.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.