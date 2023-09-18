News LPBW: Isabel Roloff claps back at critics who called her fat online: ‘I can change that any time’

Isabel Roloff has a message for haters who are trying to “hurt her feelings” by fat-shaming her. Isabel, who is married to Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff, has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. On her Instagram page, where she has 130,000 followers, Isabel shares snippets of her personal life, including some of her artwork, glimpses of her and Jacob’s son, Mateo, and her visits to Roloff Farms, where she often visits and helps during pumpkin season. Being in the public eye, Isabel’s life has been put under a microscope, and apparently, her critics aren’t afraid to call her names. Isabel took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared that trolls have been reaching out to her and calling her out for being “fat.” Sign up for our newsletter!

Isabel uploaded a full-length mirror selfie with a message for her haters, telling her followers, “When the internet tries to hurt my feelings by calling me fat.. like pls babes I already know.”

Isabel Roloff calls out LPBW critics who fat-shamed her

“I can change that at any time though,” Isabel continued. “Unfortunately it’ll take some time to unlearn your fatphobia get well soon though xoxo.”

Isabel shared a message for her “fatphobic” haters. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel uploaded a before-and-after photo of herself in another series of slides in her IG Stories. In the “before” pic, Isabel was a 14-year-old girl snapping a selfie, and in the current photo, she posed in front of a sunflower field.

The 27-year-old writer noted that years ago, negative comments about her weight would have sent her back into an “[eating disorder] spiral,” but that since then, she’s “come a long way.”

Isabel shared before-and-after photos and reflected on lost loved ones. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel also wrote in the caption of her photo that she’s “a lot healthier mentally” in her current photo, “Even if society’s more valuable version is the left.”

Despite the criticism Isabel received, she also shared that she’s gotten an abundance of kind messages too. And, as she shared, she’s in a “much better place” regarding talking about her weight.

In fact, Isabel wrote in her last slide that when she thinks about her loved ones who have passed, she doesn’t think about their weight but how they made her feel.

“Carrying that with me,” she wrote. “Our bodies are just our temporary vessels.”

Isabel is a body positivity advocate

Isabel has long been a proponent of body positivity on social media, sharing vulnerable photos of herself and calling out her critics.

Shortly after the birth of her son, Mateo, Isabel posted photos of her post-baby physique, sharing her bare belly featuring her newly acquired stretch marks along with a message about accepting her body’s changes.

“This new body of mine has changed with these new lines, the road maps that led me to my son,” Isabel wrote in the caption. “Proof that every part of me stretched to accommodate him, and I’d do it all again.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.