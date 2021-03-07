LPBW: Jacob Roloff’s wife has an important message about filters, in case you needed to hear it

Isabel Sofia Rock of Little People Big World. Pic credit: Roaming Roloffs/YouTube

Isabel Sofia Rock, the wife of Jacob Roloff of Little People Big World, has made a name for herself, promoting positivity. Her latest Instagram post is no exception.

In the video, she appears from the waist up, using a filter on her face in half of the screen, as the song Good Days by SZA plays in the background.

The text, “In case you needed the reminder, you don’t need a filter to show up here.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Isabel slowly moves right in the split-screen as the filter disappears, and she showcases her natural beauty with a close-up head tilt and smile. She looked radiant in a red and white floral top and natural makeup.

Her caption, in all caps, simply read, “YOU ARE PERFECT AS YOU ARE.”

Isabel has a long list of accolades

According to her Instagram bio, Isabel is a storyteller and artist, among many other things.

She recently shared she is a musician and singer and even has an Instagram account called Art by Izzy Rock dedicated solely to showcasing her artwork and a website.

Read More Chris Marek regrets filming proposal to Amy Roloff on Little People Big World

The link in her Instagram bio takes followers to her webpage, where she offers various services and products. She recently added an option for fans to participate in Zoom meetings through the Sol Community to help cope with mental health during the pandemic.

The Sol Community webpage reads:

“Hello loves. This meeting will be an opportunity to talk about helpful and positive ways we have learned to cope with our mental health during the pandemic. It’s important to focus on our mental well being just as much as our physical and that’s what we will be discussing about during this meeting. You do not have to talk if you do not feel comfortable, but you are so welcome to. We would love to hear the ways you cope. I can’t wait to share this space with you.”

Her linked page also offers followers a link to subscribe to her monthly newsletter, Patreon and podcast links, poem postcards, a link to her and husband Jacob’s Rock and Roloff website, a Tumblr account, and a VSCO photo archive.

Isabel and Jacob also run a website together

She and her husband, Jacob Roloff’s, website advertises writing, poetry, photography, and updates from the couple. Isabel and her husband Jacob live out of a restored VW van named Ruby and travel quite a bit with their dogs.

They recently stopped by to visit Jacob’s dad Matt Roloff along with brother Zach and nephew Jackson. Last week, they also visited with Jacob’s brother Jeremy and nephew Bode. Isabel captured sweet footage of the family time.

Jacob no longer films on Little People Big World and recently accused an executive producer from the show of molestation. It’s unclear if production has been halted or whether the show will return to the air as planned this year.

Little People Big World is currently on hiatus.