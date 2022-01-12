LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s son Bode turns two – see the pics from his tractor-themed weekend

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s middle son, Bode, celebrated his second birthday. Pic credit: TLC and @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently celebrated their son Bode’s second birthday.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jeremy and Audrey recently expanded their growing family, welcoming a third child, son Radley, in November 2021.

Radley joined his four-year-old big sister Ember and big brother Bode, who are Jeremy and Audrey’s other two children.

Audrey and Jeremy have been busy with plenty lately, especially since adding to their family, but they were sure to find time to celebrate their second-born son, Bode’s birthday over the weekend.

LPBW alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff celebrate son Bode’s second birthday

Bode turned two over the weekend, and Audrey took to her Instagram page earlier this week to share some fun celebrations from Bode’s birthday weekend.

“Our tractor lovin boy turned 2 yesterday so we took him for a ride🚜,” Audrey captioned her post to commemorate Bode’s birthday.

“Bode bear, you’re the sweetest, squishiest and sneakiest buddy, always making everyone around you laugh,” Audrey gushed of her son before listing all of Bode’s favorite things and her favorite qualities about her two-year-old son.

“You love anything with a steering wheel, playing with your sissy, bread and egg nog😆 the jiggleator, the train book and goodnight moon on repeat, wrestling dadda, forts, bubbles, Daniel Tiger, kitties, wearing your boots, and when mama sings to you “sun” (you are my sunshine),” Audrey’s caption continued.

“You bring so much joy into our home and lives. Two is my favorite age so I am cherishing these days with you extra lately. I love you bud bud.”

Audrey also shared several pics of her and Jeremy’s adorable middle son Bode, who is a tractor-lover like his dad. Keeping with the tractor theme, Audrey and Bode sported their green John Deere hat and sweatshirt.

Bode Roloff’s second birthday was tractor-themed

Audrey and Jeremy headed to her parents’ house where they borrowed a tractor to give Bode a ride and they later posed inside her dad’s barn for some cake and pics, joined by siblings Ember and Radley.

In a separate Instagram post later the same day, Audrey shared a video compilation of Bode throughout his two years, set to the song Baba O’Riley by The Who.

“This took me way too long to make😂, ” Audrey captioned the post, “but watching these clips of Bode brings me so much joy🥰.”

Recently, Audrey and Jeremy shared that they purchased a cabin in a resort town area of Oregon, a few hours from their home and they have some exciting plans in store before they have the cabin ready to rent to their fans and other guests.

Between raising their three kids, spending time at and renovating their new cabin, plus tending to their business ventures, the Roloffs certainly have plenty for which to be thankful and keep them busy this year.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.