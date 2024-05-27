LPBW alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcome baby #4

Congratulations to former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff!

Audrey and Jeremy welcomed their fourth child late last week, and Audrey announced the exciting news on social media.

The 32-year-old mom of four shared a glimpse at Baby Girl Roloff in her Instagram Stories to kick off the Memorial Day weekend.

Audrey uploaded a photo of her newborn daughter’s arm as she cuddled with her newest bundle of joy.

In the pic, the baby was wrapped in a blanket, and Audrey shared a glimpse of her left hand, on which she wrote in black marker, “Always More,” which is her and Jeremy’s signature quote they’ve made into a brand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the photo’s caption, Audrey didn’t share many details about Baby Roloff, including her name, but she teased more information in the coming days as they adjust to becoming a family of six.

Audrey Roloff announces her fourth child’s birth

“She’s here!!!” Audrey began. “Born at home early in the morning on May 23rd.”

Audrey explained to her followers that she had the home birth she was dreaming of, and it appears that everything went as planned and Mom and Baby are healthy.

“It was my dream birth and we’ve been soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of 6,” Audrey continued.

Audrey and Jeremy haven’t shared any details about their fourth child yet. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

She ended by teasing, “I can’t wait to tell you everything. But for now… THESE ARE THE DAYS.”

Baby Girl Roloff joins three siblings and four Roloff cousins

Baby Girl Roloff marks Audrey and Jeremy’s second daughter, joining big sister Ember and older brothers Bode and Radley.

Audrey and Jeremy’s newest daughter is Amy and Matt Roloff’s eighth grandchild.

In addition to Ember, Bode, Radley, and Baby Girl Roloff, Matt and Amy are also grandparents to Jacob and Isabel’s son, Mateo, and Tori and Zach’s three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

LPBW fans are curious if Audrey and Jeremy’s baby could be born with dwarfism

Audrey and Jeremy announced they were expecting their fourth child in November 2023, and earlier this year, they revealed they were expecting another daughter.

Audrey and Jeremy are often asked if their children could be born with dwarfism, like Jeremy’s parents, Matt and Amy, and his twin brother, Zach.

We don’t know yet if Audrey and Jeremy’s second daughter was born of average height or if she’s a little person. Audrey explained previously that the chances of them having a dwarf are no different than any other couple with both parents of average height.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.