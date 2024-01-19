LPBW stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff reveal the gender of baby No. 4

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are gearing up to expand their family by another two feet.

The Little People, Big World alums announced the gender of their fourth child on social media to kick off the weekend.

In matching Instagram posts, Audrey and Jeremy uploaded Reels capturing the moment they discovered baby number four’s gender.

Alongside their three children, Ember, Bode, and Radley, Jeremy and Audrey stood in the rainy fields at Roloff Farms, each holding gender-reveal smoke bombs.

Before they set off the smoke bombs, a caption above the video read, “Baby number 4 is a…”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Audrey took Jeremy’s final guess, which was a boy.

Next, Jeremy counted down from 10 before he and Audrey set off the smoke bombs while the song Hey! Baby by Bruce Channel played in the background.

It’s a girl for Audrey and Jeremy Roloff!

Audrey and Jeremy’s smoke bombs shot clouds of pink into the sky, indicating they will welcome another daughter later this year.

Audrey was overcome with emotion after discovering she was carrying another girl, and she and Jeremy hugged the kids, who didn’t seem to fully grasp what was happening.

Nearly 100,000 of Audrey and Jeremy’s Instagram followers like their posts, and thousands more headed to the comments section to congratulate them on the happy news.

Audrey and Jeremy’s sisters-in-law, Tori and Isabel Roloff, left comments.

Family members congratulate the LPBW alums

Tori, married to Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff, wrote, “Can’t wait to meet my new niece!! Congrats! 💕”

And, as it turns out, Isabel, who is married to Jeremy’s younger brother Jacob Roloff, was the first to find out the gender of Baby Roloff #4.

“It was an honor to be the first to know 😉 Love this baby girl already!! 💕,” Isabel commented.

Celebrating the new baby. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey replied, thanking Isabel for “helping us and being the best stone face 😂😂😂.”

Audrey and Jeremy’s fourth child will be Matt and Amy Roloff’s eighth grandchild

Audrey and Jeremy’s newest addition is due later this year, and this child will even out the score in the family as far as gender is concerned, making for two daughters and two sons.

The impending bundle of joy will also mark the Roloff family’s eighth grandchild. In addition to Ember, Bode, and Radley, there are four other grandchildren shared by Amy and Matt Roloff.

Tori and Zach have three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, and Isabel and Jacob have one son, Mateo.

Audrey and Jeremy announced they were expecting a fourth child in November 2023.

The couple uploaded a video of their family of five sharing the happy news, and in the caption, wrote, “Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!🤰🏼”

“We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!🤗 #babynumber4 #pregnancyannouncement.”

Since Jeremy and Audrey no longer film for Little People, Big World, fans of the show won’t get to see their growing family on television. Their fans can still follow their story on social media or their podcast, These Are The Days with Jeremy + Audrey Roloff.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c on TLC.