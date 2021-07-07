Love Island USA: Where are Season 1 cast members now?

It has been two years since the Season 1 islanders took Love Island by storm. Pic credit: CBS

Soon a new crop of islanders will enter the Love Island villa in the hopes of finding the one. Season 3 of Love Island USA is almost here, so it’s time to catch up with those islanders that kicked off the CBS reality TV series.

The Season 1 cast was full of islanders that fans adored, especially winners Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli. Let’s take a look at where those beloved Season 1 cast members are today.

Where are Love Island USA Season 1 couples now?

Zac and Elizabeth left the villa together, but their love didn’t last. They dated for a few months before calling it quits in December 2019.

Elizabeth works as a model. She has been featured in ads for Adidas and Dr. Martens.

The blonde beauty is also a co-host of After The Island with her best friend, Alexandra Stewart. Zac is a New York City-based model with his own YouTube channel.

Speaking of Alexandra, she left the villa with Dylan Curry. They seemed destined for happiness but only lasted until November 2019.

Dylan lives in San Diego, where he works in fitness. Alex spends her time modeling and working on After The Island.

Ray Gantt and Caroline “Caro” Viehweg also left the villa together. They, too, didn’t go the distance.

These days, Caro runs Women Prosper online community and YouTube channel in Los Angeles. Ray calls himself an aspiring orthodontist who also models in New Jersey.

Emily Salch and Weston Richey were a final four couple. They stayed together longer than viewers expected.

Today Emily works as a model traveling and promoting various products.

Weston remains a Texas boy and works as a creative developer. He’s in the process of relaunching his own brand with a new website.

Kyra Green and Cashell Barnett left the villa at separate times, but he returned when she was booted to claim his love for her. They dated for nearly a year.

Along with modeling, Cashel has embarked on an adventure with his good friend Jeff Pollock, which they document in a blog. Kyra spends her time modeling, too, sizzling up Instagram with her photos.

Yamen Sanders and Aissata Diallo did leave the villa as a couple. However, by the time the finale aired, he was already hanging with Christen McAllister, who he briefly coupled up with on the CBS show.

Today Aissata works as an influencer promoting various products, including Glee Face and Bikini wax, while Yamen dabbles in crypto, real estate, social marketing, and modeling.

Love Island Season 1 memorable singles update

A few stand-out islanders from Season 1 didn’t end up in a couple, so let’s see where some of those fan favorites are today.

Christen called it quits with Yamen. She works as a model and loves to hang with her dog Rooney. Christen has recently shared a few photos of her spending time with Weston.

Alana Morrison was a fan favorite. Twitter exploded when Yamen dumped her for Christen. Alana briefly dated Season 1 islander Eric Hall. These days, she appears to be living her best life as a single model.

Eric Hall was the man Kyra dumped Cashel to be with on Love Island USA, causing many fans not to like him. After briefly dating Alana, Eric appears to be single and focused on his construction company, Clarity Construction.

Winston Hines didn’t last long in the villa, but his Big Brother fame made him a fan favorite. The pharmaceutical sales rep still lives in Kentucky and loves to travel. Winston has also documented his mentoring journey after participating in a Big Brothers & Big Sisters program.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.