Love Island USA viewers await ‘gut-wrenching’ Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island USA Season 6 came in like a wrecking ball.

This has been one of the juiciest seasons to date, and Casa Amor just upped that by at least a thousand.

Early on, there was minimal drama with couples trying to determine whether they were interested in one another.

After a few recouplings and bombshells, Aaron and Kaylor were the most solid couple. Serena and Kordell rank up there but were back-and-forth and not very solid.

Casa Amor changed everything almost instantaneously, which shocked some viewers. The men were given a choice to stay or go, and while Aaron, Kendall, and Kordell debated it, they ultimately went to experience the temptation.

As things continue to play out in the villa and Casa Amor, viewers are sounding off about the probably recoupling and heartbreaks that will happen when the men return.

Love Island USA viewers anxious for the aftermath of Casa Amor

Following the return of the men to the villa, all will be revealed about where the couples stand. The women will also choose whether they stay with one of the men who invaded the villa, so there could be some surprises.

However, Love Island USA viewers are focused on Casa Amor and the chaos it will bring when the men arrive—possibly with other women.

One viewer wrote, “watching Love Island USA from now on knowing the most gut wrenching Casa recoupling and heart breaking movie night is ahead of us.”

watching Love Island USA from now on knowing the most gut wrenching Casa recoupling and heart breaking movie night is ahead of us#LoveIslandUSApic.twitter.com/iXzr3TZz0W — T (@teewatterss) July 3, 2024

After seeing the most recent episode, another viewer vowed to avenge Serena and Kaylor.

Tonight’s love island usa had me stressed the hell out.. kaylor and serena you both will be avenged I promise pic.twitter.com/axrh1TxqCw — rev (@whyrev) July 3, 2024

Someone else voiced how great Season 6 of Love Island USA is, comparing it to Love Island UK Season 5.

“Look i know this might be premature to say but this season is up there with Season 5 UK, top tier. USA producers need a raise after this. Giving the guys the option to stay or leave is pure comedy,” they wrote.

Look i know this might be premature to say but this season is up there with Season 5 UK, top tier. USA producers need a raise after this. Giving the guys the option to stay or leave is pure comedy #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/98lxOmuhS0 — James Brown (@jleeangela) July 2, 2024

Love Island USA’s Aaron and Kordell are in the doghouse with viewers

Casa Amor changed everything for the viewers. When it becomes time for the movie to play what happened at Casa Amor, the women will be crushed.

Aaron and Kordell have found themselves the season’s villains and likely have no idea. They live their best lives in Casa Amor while their ladies, Kaylor and Serena, sleep in Soul Ties to avoid sharing a bed with someone who isn’t them.

One viewer gave props to Serena for not trusting Kordell.

So Serena was right to not fully trust Kordell and that she had a right to say what he was saying felt rehearsed. Because the Kordell in Casa is a completely different person. #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/j4C98yBRrm — Luul 🍉 (@RealZamzampappi) July 3, 2024

Another viewer made a good point. Rob has moved out of villain status, and Aaron swooped right in to claim the role.

Aaron is now the villain in Love Island USA and not Rob. There’s no way. 😭😭🤭 pic.twitter.com/5W6v9m88Xm — Princess Billionaire A (@AmeenhaLee) July 3, 2024

What happens next on Love Island USA remains to be seen, but previews suggest that Kordell and Daia hit the sheets. Aaron is still getting physical with Daniela, too.

When the recoupling begins, prepare for fireworks, as the women will lose their minds.

Love Island USA airs Thursday through Tuesday on Peacock.