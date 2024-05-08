Love Island USA Season 6 premiere date, first look at Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix as host, and more

There’s a new bombshell in the villa for Love Island USA Season 6 – Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Peacock has given Love Island USA fans their first look at Ariana as the new host.

Ariana replaces Sarah Hyland, who has hosted Love Island USA since the show moved to Peacock from CBS.

Earlier today, Peacock teased Ariana as host and revealed when a new crop of islanders will enter the villa.

There’s good news for Love Island USA fans!

It won’t be long until Ariana makes her hosting debut and new sexy singles take over our screens.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix first look as Love Island USA host

In a new promo for Love Island USA, Peacock has Ariana channel her inner Barbie to promote the new season. Keeping with the show’s theme, Ariana gets a text from the streaming service asking if she wants to host the show.

“I got a text,” Ariana screams before sharing the message. “Ariana Madix, will you host Peacock’s Love Island USA?”

The Vanderpump Rules star happily accepts the offer. Then Ariana is off on her new venture, packing a bag and rocking her best Barbie attire as she heads off to her new gig.

Ariana maps out her path from Hollywood to the villa, wearing various signature Barbie outfits in her style.

“Look out, world! A hot, new bombshell is headed to the villa, where new adventures are going to take flight! Enjoy the ride while you can ’cause once the islanders arrive, they’re sure to make waves,” says Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling.

When does Love Island USA Season 6 premiere?

The teaser footage lets Love Island USA fans know Ariana’s new hosting job begins on Tuesday, June 11 at 9/8c on Peacock and will take place in Fiji,

According to a synopsis for the new Love Island USA season, the sexy singles “face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples challenges, and even a few surprise guests.”

As with previous seasons, Love Island USA will air six days a week. Five days will be new episodes, and one day will be a recap/bonus footage episode.

Season 6 of Love Island USA kicks off about a month before it normally does, but there is a good reason for that. The show has to wrap up before August when Ariana returns to Broadway for her second run as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Ariana Madix will begin hosting duties on Love Island USA in just a few weeks.

Before that, though, Vanderpump Rules fans can watch her in the highly anticipated Season 11 three-part reunion show.

Are you ready for Love Island USA Season 6?

Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, June 11, at 9/8c on Peacock. Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.