Below Deck star Dylan Pierre De Villiers shades Ben Willoughby and Paris Fields, talks Vanderpump Rules stint

Below Deck star Dylan Pierre De Villiers threw shade at Ben Willoughby and Paris Fields this week and cleared the air about his Vanderpump Rules appearance.

Dylan came in midway through Season 11 of Below Deck but hasn’t meshed with some of his crew members.

The same week Dylan made his Below Deck debut, he was spotted on Vanderpump Rules sitting by Katie Maloney

As Below Deck nears the end of its season, Dylan has spoken his truth about both experiences.

This week, Dylan appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although the interview was beyond awkward, Dylan did dish some dirt.

Below Deck star Dylan Pierre De Villiers shades Ben Willoughby and Paris Fields

There were a couple of times during his WWHL stint when Dylan took aim at Ben Willoughby.

One was during a game of Shag, Marry, and Kill, where Dylan had to pick from Camille Lamb, Jessika Asai from Below Deck Med, and Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini.

Dylan opted for Camille to spite Ben, which took a little bit to figure out. Andy finally got Dylan to understand what he meant by spite, explaining Dylan picked Camille to get under Ben’s skin.

“He was quite nasty to me,” Dylan expressed.

Later, two virtual fans wanted to know three ways Dylan would have made a better bosun than Ben.

“I wouldn’t screw my subordinates. Number two I wouldn’t promote someone based on my actual personal relationship with them but based on skill set. And number three, I would just not be; I would be nice to everybody. I would treat everybody equally, and I wouldn’t favor other people upon my personal thoughts about them. Keep the work life separate and keep the personal life separate,” he shared.

Dylan Pierre De Villiers lists all the reasons he’d be a better bosun than Ben Willoughby. #BelowDeck #WWHL pic.twitter.com/1V3nSRZh0F — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) April 30, 2024

It should surprise no one that Dylan isn’t a Ben fan. As Monsters and Critics reported, Dylan recently clapped back at Ben for his actions.

Dylan isn’t a big fan of Paris, either. Paris was brought up when Andy asked him about how he felt regarding Paris tattling on him to Ben. As it turns out, Paris wasn’t nice to him at all, so Dylan wasn’t surprised by her actions.

How did Dylan end up on Vanderpump Rules?

In true Andy fashion, he had to ask Dylan about him winding up on Vanderpump Rules sitting with Katie. After wrapping Below Deck interviews, Dylan ended up at SUR because he wanted to go out.

“I see them filming Vanderpump Rules,” he stated. “So, Guillermo [Zapata], the owner of it, and Lisa and all of them were there, and the next thing I know, I’m sitting next to Katie and asking her what she does for a living. So, I was like, ‘Katie, so yeah, what do you do for a living?’ and she just kind of looks at me, and then we were just chatting back and forth.”

Dylan admitted on Watch What Happens Live that he was distracted while talking to Katie because, as Vanderpump Rules fans know, he was suddenly there during the big fight about Katie hooking up with Tom Schwartz’s pal.

That was also when Scheana Shay had everyone’s location brought up, and she was pissed at Brock Davies for telling Tom about Katie’s romp.

Season 11 of Below Deck is almost at an end, with only a few episodes left to play out.

What do you think of Dylan dissing Ben?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.