Below Deck alum Chef Anthony breaks silence after firing

Chef Anthony Iracane broke his silence after he was fired from Below Deck Season 11.

Captain Kerry Titheradge had to let the chef go when it became clear Anthony was spiraling.

Below Deck, fans were unhappy with the crew change, especially as many felt Anthony didn’t get the help he needed in the galley.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck fans sounded off and compared his situation to Chef Kiko Lorran from Below Deck Med Season 5.

Now, Anthony has spoken out after being forced to leave the Below Deck season early.

In true fashion, Anthony was full of class.

Anthony took to Instagram to give a brief statement about leaving Below Deck.

“It’s not how we fall. It’s how we get back up again ❤️ THE LAST WILL BE FIRST ❤️ thank you @belowdeckbravo for this amazing experience and adventure 🫶,” was the caption on the IG post.

A picture of the chef chilling accompanied the caption.

The comments section featured a few of Anthony’s former crew mates chiming in to show him some love. Captain Kerry, Dylan Pierre De Villiers, and Ben Willoughby had some things to say to Anthon.

“Looking well rested mate,” wrote Captain Kerry, while Ben shared “Love you chef!” and Dylan stated, “I love you brother.”

Pic credit: @anthony_iracane_/Instagram

That wasn’t the only thing Dylan had to say about the chef either.

Below Deck star Dylan Pierre De Villiers gives a shout-out to chef Anthony Iracane

On Instagram, Dylan shared an appreciation post for Anthony featuring videos and pictures of the two guys. From dancing in the club to dinner to posed shots, Dylan gave Below Deck fans a lot of behind-the-scenes moments.

“To my roomie, my brother, my Chef and my uncle. I love you so much and I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity to be with you on Saint David. I couldn’t have asked for a better roomie, and I’m so grateful that you are always a loving, truthful good person throughout my whole experience🥹 you really have made a friend for life. I got your back through thick and thin and I know you got mine🥰 love you forever Uncle❤️.” read the caption on his post.

The feeling of brotherly love was mutual because Anthony popped up in the comments section to express that he loved Dylan, too. That kicked off a little fest for this bromance Below Deck fans didn’t get to see enough of on-screen.

Pic credit: @dilldevill/Instagram

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.