Love Island USA Season 5 couple Carmen and Kenzo split: Here’s what went wrong

Another Love Island USA couple has bit the dust as new couples get ready to leave the villa.

There’s no question that Love Island USA has a terrible track record for long-lasting love.

Out of five seasons of the hit reality TV show, only four couples remained together, and that number just dropped.

That’s right, Season 5 runner-up couple Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo have called it quits.

The news they have gone their separate ways comes just as their first anniversary approaches.

So, what happened with Kenzo and Carmen?

Love Island USA Season 5 couple Carmen and Kenzo spilt

Carmen shared a message on her Instagram Stories announcing she and Kenzo are dunzo. On a black background with white writing, Carmen revealed they wanted different things.

“Since you guys have been on this journey with me, it feels only right to let you guys know that me and kenzo are no longer together,” she began her statement. “Ultimately we want different things & are headed down different paths.”

Carmen thanked everyone who followed their relationship and showed them love over the past year.

“I sincerely appreciate all your love & support during this time, but am so excited to bring you guys along on this new chapter in my life,” was the end of Carmen’s message.

Carmen shares a break-up message on IG. Pic credit: @carmen_kocourek/Instagram

While Carmen has said the breakup was mutual, a Reddit thread pointed out that Carmen recently reshared a TikTok about cheating and now the rumor mill is buzzing Kenzo wasn’t faithful.

What did Love Island USA star Kenzo Nudo say about his break up with Carmen Kocourek?

According to Us Weekly, Kenzo shared a now-expired video to his Instagram Stories saying the same thing as Carmen.

“As many of you may know by now, me and Carmen did break up and we’re still gonna remain friends. We have nothing but love for each other, we care about each other but at the end of the day we had different lifestyles, different goals [and] we wanted different things,” Kenzo stated.

Us Weekly reports that Kenzo revealed he and Carmen tried very hard to make their relationship work. In the end, though, he feels splitting up was the best thing for the both of them.

Kenzo also took the time to share thanks and love with all the fans. He even had a message for Carmen, saying, “I wish her nothing but the best. I’m always gonna be rooting for her.”

Now that Carmen and Kenzo are done, only three Love Island USA couples are still going strong, and you can read all about them here.

In other Love Island USA news, the Season 6 finale is Sunday, July 21 so be sure to watch and find out who leaves the villa together and who takes home the cash prize.

Love Island USA airs Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock.