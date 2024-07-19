Love Island USA fans await results of four-person elimination ahead of Season 6 finale

The drama on Love Island USA is finally slowing down, and that can only mean one thing:

The season finale is almost upon us.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 6 will wrap up on Sunday, July 21, at 9/8c on Peacock.

The news means that we have just two more episodes left to air.

At the end of Thursday’s new episode, narrator Iain Stirling revealed that viewers could vote for their favorite couples and that only the top four would advance to the season finale.

Consequently, two couples will be dumped from the island during Friday evening’s telecast.

The remaining couples are in danger

The six remaining couples are Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Rob Bausch and Kassy Castillo, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb, Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig, and Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans.

In last week’s viewer vote, Serena and Kordell, Nicole and Kendall, Miguel and Leah, and Kenny and JaNa emerged unscathed as the top four couples, so there’s a good chance of a similar scenario here.

Fans anxiously await the voting results because it will change the show’s trajectory.

One believes that Aaron, Kaylor, Kendall, and Nicole should not be in the villa at the end of Friday’s episode.

I promise you if production rigs this and I see Aaron + Kaylor or Kendall + Nicole in final 4… I will riot. No joke 🙄#loveislandusa



pic.twitter.com/tnyE8SW4gq https://t.co/JD85H5MPab — ▫️Wednesday▫️ (@Warleyjay) July 19, 2024

Another fan said they would be “sick” to their stomachs if the final four weren’t the same four the public had previously saved.

It makes sense that the public would save the same people, but you never know in these votes.

Things can change on a dime.

y'all i'll actually be sick to my stomach if the final four isn't (in no particular order)

Kordell and Serena

Miguel and Leah

K*ndall and Nicole

Kenny and JaNa



I feel like if it's not them then the producers are lying about the vote results #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/3nNlPvVft2 — robert spearing's dignity (@tirz4fears) July 19, 2024

It does seem like the consensus is that the four saved islanders should be the same four, but we’ll see whether that pans out.

THIS SHOULD BE THE FINAL 4 IM GONNA BE SICK IF ONE OF THEM ARE OUT #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/LOxQhJAl9m — INSTIGATOR 🇨🇦🍻 (@aytotea0) July 19, 2024

Aaron and Kaylor definitely lost many fans earlier this month due to Aaron’s actions at Casa Amor.

Their bond was tested, and many fans believe Kaylor should have moved on from Aaron in the aftermath.

Aaron and Kaylor probably won’t last post-Love Island

Aaron and Kaylor have the least chance of making their relationship work because Kaylor will have much to watch when she leaves the villa.

Rob and Kassy probably won’t survive Friday’s vote because they’re such a new couple compared to the others.

They do have their fans, with Kassy a contestant on the fifth season of the hit reality series, so that could help them eke out a small victory to remain in the running during the finale.

Love Island USA airs Thursday-Tuesday on Peacock.