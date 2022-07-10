Love Island USA Season 4 — Here’s everything we know so far

A new crops of Islanders are about ready to enter the Love Island villa. Pic credit: CBS

It’s summer, and that means Love Island USA will soon be back on the small screen.

Although none of the couples from the first three seasons of the reality TV show are still together, many close friendships have formed over the years. Season 2 stars Cely Vazquez and Justine Ndiba are one example. They have remained the best of pals since leaving the villa.

The show based on the wild and crazy UK version had been a CBS summer staple since 2019. However, this spring, a shocking turn of events landed Love Island USA at Peacock. The good news is Peacock has given Love Island USA a Season 4 and 5 order.

Since the show is moving from network to streaming, a lot of questions have come about. So let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Love Island USA Season 4 premiere date, host, narrator and cast

The wait is almost over to see the new and steamier version of Love Island USA. It premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, July 19 with new episodes dropping six days a week, giving fans more content than in previous seasons.

Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland has taken over hosting duties from Arielle Vandenberg. There’s a new narrator on the Peacock version too. Iain Stirling has replaced Matthew Hoffman as the voice of the show.

It was nothing personal against Mathew or Arielle but a new home for Love Island USA means an overhaul, including the location. Instead of a remote island in Fiji or Hawaii, Season 4 of Love Island USA will take place on the California coast.

As for the cast, Peacock has yet to announce the first crop of sexy singles headed to the show. In the past, the big cast reveal has been about a week out, so an announcement should be coming soon.

What can fans expect from Love USA Season 4?

The format for Love Island USA will remain the same. Hot singles are looking for love while playing in sexy competitions to win the $100,000 grand prize. They choose who stays and who goes with a little help from fans who get to vote on things like who gets dumped from the villa and who wins the money.

Since Love Island USA is on a streaming service, the show will be hotter and steamier than before. Peacock dropped a trailer recently to tease the new revamped version.

Oh yes, it’s going to be one wild and crazy ride for Love Island USA fans now that Season 4 will be on Peacock.

Are you excited for Love Island to return?

Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.