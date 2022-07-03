Sarah Hyland celebrates Love Island USA hosting news in a tiny bikini

Sarah Hyland is the new host of Love Island USA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sarah Hyland is the new host of Love Island USA, and the Modern Family star celebrated the news in the perfect manner.

Sarah was in a boat, in a tiny red bikini, sipping what looked to be an alcoholic beverage, while looking into the sky.

Sarah Hyland celebrates in a tiny red bikini

Love Island USA announced last week that Sarah Hyland was taking over the hosting duties from Arielle Vandenberg.

Most fans know Sarah from her time on the sitcom Modern Family, where she played the eldest daughter Haley Dunphy. She also appears to now be creating a reality TV family, as her fiance, Wells Adams is the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise.

Sarah celebrated the news with a pic shared on her Instagram account. She was wearing a tiny red bikini while holding a wine glass that appeared to have a tasty alcoholic beverage in it. She also sported a big straw hat and sunglasses.

She accentuated it with tassel earrings and a body chain.

“I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa,” Sarah wrote in the caption.

Of course, for anyone who loves Love Island USA, “I got a text” is what the Islanders yell when a new challenge or bit of news comes through to them in the villa.

For fans of Arielle, the good news is that she is taking it in stride.

Arielle Vandenberg responds to losing Love Island USA gig

While Sarah celebrated her big new gig on Instagram, former host Arielle Vandenberg also commented on it.

“I will never forget the day I got the call that CBS booked me as the host of Love Island US!” she posted on Instagram. “I worked so hard to finally get there and it was an actual dream come true to be a part of such an amazing and fun show!”

“The show is now going to Peacock and it being a different network they are rebranding it completely, including a new narrator and new host.” She then went on to say that she was happy for Sarah to get the job.

“Though I am truly sad that I will no longer be a part of the show, I’m so happy for my friend @sarahhyland you’re gonna kill it!” she wrote.

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 19, on its new home on Peacock streaming.