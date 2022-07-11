Love Island USA Season 4 cast: Meet the hot single ladies looking for love

Bombshell beauties are headed to Love Island USA this summer. Pic credit: Peacock

The Love Island USA Season 4 cast reveal has given fans a look at the first five hot single ladies looking for romance in the villa.

Peacock appears to have a different strategy than CBS regarding the big reveal of the singles appearing on Love Island USA. The streaming service has only dropped the women so far and only those kicking off Season 4.

Today Peacock gave Love Island USA fans a glimpse of the smoking hot babes looking to heat things up in the villa and make a love connection or two.

Love Island USA Season 4 cast has a personal assistant, a model, and a stylist

E News! was the first to drop details about the first crop of women that will be helping kick off the steamier version of the reality TV show formerly airing on CBS.

Deborah Chubb hails from Redondo Beach, California, and works as a personal assistant. The blonde bombshell is looking for someone who appreciates her, especially after being single for five years. 26-year-old Deborah once caught the eye of singer Justin Bieber, and the singer flirted with her at his concert.

Zeta Morrison is a Suri, England native who isn’t just looking for personality on Love Island USA but sexual chemistry too. The 29-year-old is multi-talented, working as a model, actress, and babysitter, all while writing her autobiography.

Courtney Boerner was raised in Winter Park, Florida but works as a stylist in Los Angeles, California. She has dated both men and women in the past, declaring a great personality is key. Fun fact about the 24-year-old Courtney has had over 19 plastic surgeries.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An operations manager and bartender round out the Love Island Season 4 ladies

Sydney Paight is a Texas girl having been raised in Houston. These days she works as an operations manager for a tech company in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old calls Paris Hilton her biggest idol and dreams of being a trophy wife with a bit of help from her “perky boobs.”

Sereniti Springs is a 28-year-old bartender in New Orleans who hails from Clovis, California. Nice teeth are a must for Sereniti, and she warned Love Island USA fans she’s a cryer and plans to shed lots of tears this summer. She’s a cowgirl at heart looking for a man that can blow her boots off.

That’s quite a mix of females ready to find their match on Love Island USA. There’s no question the five ladies are going to bring the drama.

One thing is for sure. Their star power is on the rise joining the likes of Cely Vazquez, Kyra Green, and Florita Diaz, who all parlayed Love Island USA into a social media influencer status and other reality TV show stints.

Love Island USA premieres Tuesday, July 19, on Peacock.