Love Island USA alum Florita Diaz busts out for Pretty Little Thing and diamonds

Florita embraces her fire side. Pic credit: @floritadiaz_/Instagram

Love Island USA alum Florita Diaz recently promoted Pretty Little Thing in a steamy share.

Florita knows how to shake things up, and that’s exactly what she did on Love Island USA Season 3. The blonde bombshell had two men vying for her attention, Jeremy Hershberg and Korey Gandy, who were best pals in the villa.

In the end, Florita chose Jeremy. Their coupling was short-lived when she was dumped from the villa on Day 17. Florita and Jeremy dated for a while after the show ended but broke up several months later.

Since then, Florita has been heating things up as a single lady and loving every minute of it.

Florita Diaz bares skin and rocks diamonds

Pretty Little Thing is a popular brand that celebrates every body type and is repped by many reality TV stars, including Below Deck Med star Courtney Veale. Florita recently joined that list with a jaw-dropping Instagram post that had her busting out of a red bikini.

Florita was sitting on the edge of a boat with one leg stretched out. The Love Island USA alum sported a teeny tiny red bikini with ample cleavage spilling over and the bottoms barely covering her lady parts.

She completed her look with a long-sleeve white button-down shirt that hung off one shoulder as she raised her hand in the air. Florita used the Instagram post to remind her followers she’s a fire sign.

“Can y’all tell I’m a🔥sign? Full fit from @prettylittlething,” was the caption.

Last year, Florita busted out in a different way to promote a diamond necklace before the holiday season. Wearing a black leather jack and skimpy black leather bottoms, Florita went sans bra with the leather jacket open to show off the diamond necklace.

Florita let her followers know that diamonds really are a girl’s best friend as part of her social media message.

Another Instagram post had Florita rocking an extremely short crop top that gave her fans an under boob shot. She paired it with sweatpants that were pulled down to reveal her skimpy white panties.

Love Island USA alum Florita gets a new summer look

Summer is in full swing, and Florita proved she was ready for some fun in the sun with a new summer hair do.

The reality TV beauty opted for a longer ombre look with a light blonde at the bottom and darker brown at the top. She proudly debuted her new style via Instagram.

Florita donned a short black leather mini skirt, and a halter black leather top with a corset feel as it tied together, giving a peek a boo of her chest. She also put her toned tummy on display, as she made it clear she was here for the hair compliments.

The stunning Florita Diaz joins Love Island USA alums Cely Vazquez and Kyra Green, who are also putting it all out there and flaunting their assets.

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 19, on Peacock.