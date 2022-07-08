Love Island USA beauty Cely Vazquez rocks sheer black bra and leather mini

Cely puts it all on the line following her return to reality television. Pic credit: @celybird/Instagram

Love Island USA beauty Cely Vazquez rocks a sheer black bra and leather mini skirt as her latest reality TV stint comes to an end.

Cely appeared on Season 2 of Love Island USA, where she met and fell in love with fellow islander Johnny Middlebrooks on Day 2. They didn’t win the cast prize, but Cely and Johnny did leave the villa together, dating for several months after the show ended.

The brunette bombshell recently tried her hand at a different type of reality TV show, appearing on The Challenge USA. Cely gave her social media followers something to talk about other than her return to reality television, which did not go as she hoped.

Cely Vazquez rocks sheer black bra and leather mini skirt

Taking to Instagram after she was eliminated from The Challenge, Cely not only poked fun at being the first to go but looked fabulous doing it.

Cely’s fashion sense was on point as she opted for a sheer black, lacy bra paired with a short black leather wrap skirt. All of her assets were on display as she showed some skin while wearing knee-high white leather boots and throwing a crop white leather jacket over her bra.

With a sultry look on her face in two different photos, Cely gave new meaning to the saying: If you got it, flaunt it.

“She’s a 10 but she got eliminated from The Challenge first (she’s an 11),” was the caption on Cely’s IG post.

Miniskirts and short dresses are staple for Cely, who recently wore a black one with sheer long sleeves and several circle cut-outs. The holes were strategically placed to give off a sexy vibe as the dress highlighted all of Cely’s assets.

Love Island USA alum Cely knows how to strike a pose

Cely definitely knows how to strike a pose for maximum attention. The Love Island alum has plenty of photos of her heating up Instagram in various poses, with some leaving little to the imagination.

One IG post had Cely wearing a peekaboo black mini with cut-outs that barely covered her ample cleavage, accented her tummy, and show off her sides as it barely covered her lady parts. Cely completed her look with black sunglasses, a red purse, and red stiletto high-heels.

Another series of pictures shared featured Cely putting her killer bod on display in a skimpy fuchsia string bikini as she enjoyed a beach day. The images had Cely lying on the beach, showing off her curves in a cowboy hat and taking a mirror selfie.

Cely Vazquez isn’t shy about revealing her assets to her 466k followers, always giving them some kind of show. Her reality television stint may not have gone as planned, but Cely continues to live her best life.

