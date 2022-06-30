Love Island USA replaces Arielle Vandenberg for Season 4 on Peacock

Arielle Vandenberg from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @loveislandusa/Instagram

Love Island USA is making a lot of changes heading into its fourth season.

The show is moving to the Peacock streaming service, which should make the episodes better than the episodes in the previous three seasons and more in line with the more popular Love Island UK version, thanks to the lessening of censor interference.

The next change announced was replacing the voice of Love Island USA, Matthew Hoffman, with the beloved voice of Love Island UK – Iain Stirling.

Now, the new home of Love Island USA has replaced the host of the show as well.

Arielle Vandenberg leaving Love Island USA

While she hasn’t personally addressed the news yet, Arielle Vandenberg is leaving Love Island USA prior to the launch of Season 4 in July.

The news broke via E! News, which exclusively revealed that Sarah Hyland will replace Arielle as the show’s host.

“Love Island is such an iconic show and I love the dating reality space,” Sarah said about the news. “I’m just so thrilled and honored to be a part of this…They always have the hottest people on their show.”

Sarah also revealed what she is looking forward to the most as host of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I really love that the girls, for the most part, stick together and really bond and stand up for one another,” she shared. “As a woman, I love it when I get to see that on television.”

“But I definitely know that we’re going to have a lot of unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we’ve never seen. We’re pushing the boundaries this time around.”

Who is Sarah Hyland from Love Island USA?

For fans who are unfamiliar with Sarah Hyland, she is an actress who is best known for her role on Modern Family.

Sarah played the role of Haley Dunphy, the elder daughter of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell). She starred on the show for all 11 seasons.

She got her first major movie role in the 1997 movie Private Parts at the age of seven, where she portrayed Howard Stern’s daughter. Since then, she has appeared in movies such as Geek Charming, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, and the 2017 Dirty Dancing remake.

In the realm of reality TV, she served as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2020. This will be her first major reality TV hosting gig.

Love Island USA will premiere on Peacock streaming on Tuesday, July 19.