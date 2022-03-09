Love Island USA on Peacock: How you can watch Season 4 this summer

Love Island USA group talk. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA is moving from network television on CBS to the NBC streaming service Peacock.

This came as a shock to many fans of the dating reality series, but in the end, it should make the show better than it was when it was on CBS.

Here is a look at how you can watch Love Island USA Season 4 this summer.

How can you watch Love Island USA on Peacock?

When it comes to watching Love Island USA on CBS for the past three seasons, it was relatively easy.

If you still use basic cable services, CBS is a part of those packages, as is NBC, the network that now holds the rights to Love Island USA.

For those who have moved away from cable, it got trickier, as some streaming services do not offer local channels in all cities.

This meant that some people had to get an antenna or watch it days later on CBS’s website.

There was also the fact that CBS highly censors its shows, as do all American basic television networks. This meant that if fans wanted to see the steamier, sexier scenes, they had to pay for Paramount+ to see the extras.

Now, fans will be able to watch it on Peacock, which is NBC’s streaming service (Paramount+ is CBS’s streaming service).

This also means that by subscribing to Peacock, fans can see the full scenes and games on the regular episodes, so they don’t have to watch the extra episodes to see what they missed.

This will allow Love Island USA to finally look more like its more successful and popular Love Island series from the UK, where they don’t answer to as many censors as American TV shows.

How much does it cost to subscribe to Peacock?

While some fans are mad Love Island USA is moving off of network television, this will cost the same as it did if they got Paramount+ to see the steamier scenes.

Paramount+ and Peacock are both $4.99 a month.

However, if fans don’t mind being a little behind, Peacock could provide a better option than CBS and Paramount+.

Peacock has a free tier that shows network episodes one week after the episode air on NBC.

People who get Peacock also get episodes of all NBC’s shows, including all the Law & Order seasons, shows like The Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, the Chicago One shows, and many more.

For wrestling fans, the paid tier also includes access to WWE Network.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The dating reality competition series will return this summer to Peacock.