Love Island USA’s Josh makes huge announcement about him and Shannon

Shannon and Josh from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @_josh.goldy_/Instagram

Almost every couple from Love Island USA has broken up, and only two remained standing.

What is ironic is that the two couples still together were not any of the finalists.

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland broke up on the series and both were eliminated. When they left the show, Cashay found Cinco and they reconnected and got back together.

The other couple is Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair who left the show early after Josh’s sister Lindsay died. When Shannon left with Josh, it proved she was on Love Island USA for the right reasons.

Now, Josh has some big news about him and Shannon.

Love Island USA’s Josh and Shannon finally moving in together

Josh said in previous interviews that he and Shannon planned to move in together.

Josh lived in Massachusetts and Shannon lived in Philadelphia, putting miles in between them. However, Josh had plans for them to move to Florida together.

Josh answered a fan question on Instagram from someone who said they hadn’t talked to them in a while.

“When are y’all movin in together,” the person asked.

Josh responded, “Hopefully February if all goes as planned.” He also included an emoji of a palm tree, hinting at Florida once again.

Pic credit: @_josh.goldy_/Instagram

Josh also seems very ready to move as well, as he went to IG later and posted a photo that showed the temperature was 25 degrees. He posted, “where to next” with the palm tree emoji once again.

Pic credit: @_josh.goldy_/Instagram

Josh and Shannon one of few Love Island USA survivors

As mentioned, Josh and Shannon are the exceptions to the Love Island USA couples, most of which already broke up.

Olivia and Korey broke off their relationship recently when Olivia wanted to slow down their relationship and Korey took it as though she wanted to break it off.

Will and Kyra broke up after Will went to Mexico and Kyra hinted that she learned a little too much about his recent actions.

As for the other couples, Jeremy broke up with Bailey after they left the villa and then hooked up with, and broke up with Florita Diaz.

Charlie and Alana ended things almost immediately after leaving the villa.

Aimee and Wes seemed to be making things work after their elimination, but that ended after about a month.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Fans can re-live Season 3 now on Paramount+ streaming.