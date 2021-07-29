Love Island USA fans ready for drama as Shannon disses Genny at recoupling

Jeremy and Genny on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Casa Amor arrived on Love Island USA, fans wanted drama, but they didn’t get it.

However, now that the event is over, the real drama might be coming to the villa in the form of Shannon St. Clair and Genevieve Shawcross.

For those who don’t know, these girls know each other from the real world. They both partied with millionaire Dave Portnoy when Shannon was dating him, and Genny might have been responsible for their breakup.

Shannon disses Genny at recoupling

When Genny arrived at Casa Amor, she said she was best friends with Shannon’s sister. Now, it appears that Shannon is not happy to see her in the villa.

When Jeremy Hershberg chose to couple up with Genny at the Casa Amor recoupling, Shannon had one thing to say.

“That poor boy,” she whispered to Josh Goldstein when Jeremy made his choice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, fans are hoping to see high drama between Shannon and Genny.

What will Shannon do when she learns Josh made out with Genny? What will Josh do if Genny decides to spill the beans about Shannon and Dave Portnoy?

What will happen if the two women get into a fight?

Fans are on board with all the drama.

Love Island USA fans excited for Shannon and Genny

Love Island USA fans took to Twitter to reveal their excitement.

There are clearly some fans who have no idea of the link between Shannon and Genny or know anything about Portnoy, and they just want to know if Shannon has tea she plans to spill about Genny.

“Oop Shannon got some tea on Genny?!” wrote @gissellemaris on Twitter, followed by @katscatalog writing “Oop looks like Shannon has some tea on Ms. Genny with a G. Can’t wait for the mess.”

Oop looks like Shannon has some tea on Ms. Genny with a G. Can’t wait for the mess #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/VRe6WCxamb — Kat (@katscatalog) July 29, 2021

There are also fans that have already taken Shannon’s side and want to see her dominate new girl Genny.

“Shannon gives me bitchy vibes but i’m on her side when it comes to the genny beef idc,” wrote @poopoopeepee30 on Twitter.

shannon gives me bitchy vibes but i’m on her side when it comes to the genny beef idc #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/3jqBrgRDLF — ash (@poopoopeepee30) July 29, 2021

i just wanna see shannon’s reaction to seeing genny and then finding out that her and josh kissed #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/Bjc5tRbqXF — 🦋 (@lov3islandd) July 29, 2021

Others feared for the upcoming fights, with @goldundertones writing “Do they have security cuz genny and Shannon in the same room?”

Do they have security cuz genny and Shannon in the same room 👀 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/amSr3y5V88 — Dee The G (@goldundertones) July 26, 2021

What happens next could finally make up for the Casa Amor disappointment.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.