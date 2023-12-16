Love Island USA alum Caro Viehweg pregnant, expecting first child with husband

Love Island USA alum Caroline “Caro” Viehweg has revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with her new husband.

Caro helped launch Love Island USA, appearing on Season 1 of the reality TV show.

Although she didn’t win the money, Caro did find love with fellow islander Ray Gantt.

They left the villa together and went on to appear on The Amazing Race.

When The Amazing Race resumed filming the season after production was halted for the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray and Caro were not back because they had split by that point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

These days, Caro has put Love Island USA behind her as she finally gets her dream of a family.

Love Island USA alum Caro Viehweg pregnant

Taking to Instagram, Caro showed off her growing baby bump to share her exciting news.

“Mama in the making ❤️ I am literally tearing up as I type because this is really real. I am about to be somebody’s mama 🥺,” she began her lengthy caption.

Caro thanked God before revealing she told her husband she wanted a baby, and three weeks later, she discovered she was pregnant. The soon-to-be first-time mom gushed over her hubby, who she said was more than ready to start a family.

“Forever grateful to have a man like him by my side! He is making pregnancy the most beautiful & wonderful experience!! The way he takes care of me is only a glimpse of how much he will love our lil baby & I can’t wait to witness that. What a privilege ❤️,” Caro wrote.

The former reality TV star ended her message with words to those who called out her pregnancy before she officially announced the news.

Who is Caro Viehweg from Love Island USA’s husband?

In October, Caro revealed that she married Rene Lacad on September 28. Caro used Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her special day. It was the first time Caro had shown Rene on social media or even mentioned being in a relationship.

Another Caro IG share had Caro opening up about reconnecting with Rene in early 2022 after a lot of soul-searching and praying to find love.

According to his Instagram bio, Rene is an entrepreneur who spends time in Los Angeles and Miami. Renee works helping others make a six-figure income with various free training sessions, seminars, and one-on-one training.

Next year, Rene and Caro will add first-time parents to times to their bio. Congratulations to Love Island USA alum Caro Viehweg and her husband on the news that they are expecting their first child.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus on Peacock.