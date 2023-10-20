Love Island Games trailer, cast, premiere, and everything else we know

Peacock has finally given Love Island fans a first look at the upcoming spinoff show Love Island Games.

The show brings together fan favorites from Love Island shows all around the world.

Although the islanders are looking for love, this time around, money may be more of a factor than love.

An explosive trailer features fights, steamy hook-ups, and challenges that determine who walks away with $100,000.

Host Maya Jama dropped a bombshell that things are going to be very different for the islanders this time around.

In true Love Island fashion, plenty of twists and turns take place, like Love Island USA alum Johnny Middlebrooks entering the Villa, much to the shock of his ex Cely Vazquez.

Love Island Games cast and premiere

Love Island USA alums joining Cely and Johnny on Love Island Games include Courtney Boerner, Deb Chubb, Imani Wheeler, Justine Ndiba, Kyra Green, Zeta Morrison, Carrington Rodriguez, and Ray Gantt.

Love Island UK stars Toby Aromolaran, Mike Boateng, Jack Fowler, Eyal Booker, Curtis Pritchard, Megan Barton-Hanson, and Liberty Poole Georgia Steel are also entering the Villa.

Mitch Hibberd, Callum Hole, Tina Provis, and Jessica Losurdo from Love Island Australia are in the mix, as is Love Island France star Steph Blackos, Love Island Sweden’s Lisa Celander, and Love Island Germany alum Aurelia Lamprecht.

Love Island UK and Love Island USA alum Scott Van-der Sluis rounds out the group of islanders.

The wait for the Love Island Games is almost over. Love Island Games premieres on Wednesday, November 1, at 9/8c on Peacock.

Just like with Love Island USA, Peacock will air Love Island Games six days a week, but this time, the schedule will be Sunday through Friday.

What else do we know about Love Island Games?

Toby from Love Island teased fans will be surprised at the spinoff because it’s really not like Love Island at all.

“It’s not normal Love Island. It’s Love Island on steroids. The games side of it, there’s passion, blood, sweat and tears and everything,” he shared with Digital Spy.

There is plenty of drama to keep Love Island viewers entertained, including a lot of mudslinging. Host Maya also drops unexpected bombshells on the islanders to keep things constantly changing on the show.

Based on the trailer for Love Island Games, it’s safe to say the show will definitely fill that Love Island void. In fact, at first glance, Love Island Games just might be better, but we will just have to watch to see if that’s true.

Will you be tuning in for Love Island Games?

