Love Island USA alum joins The Traitors Season 2: Here’s what we know

Love Island USA Season 5 ended a few weeks ago, but one former islander has already landed another reality TV gig.

The Traitors Season 2 cast has been revealed, with several fan-favorite reality TV stars signing on for the Peacock show.

One of those faces is none other than a Love Island USA Season 5 star, and fans just might be surprised at the islander chosen.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen has been added to the list of names heading to Scotland for The Traitors Season 2.

Bergie didn’t fit the usual Love Island USA mold, which was one reason he became so popular inside and outside the villa.

So, who else will be joining Bergie on the next season of The Traitors?

Bergie won’t be the only Love Island face on The Traitors. However, he will be the only one from the USA version.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK has also been revealed as a competitor on the next season of The Traitors.

Other cast members on the Peacock show include Big Brother alums Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, as well as The Challenge stars Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella.

Survivor alums Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow, as well as The Bachelor star Peter Weber, Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars, Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider and Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race will also be on the show.

The Real Housewives has some familiar faces headed to The Traitors, too. Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Orange Country star Tamra Judge, and The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen represent the Bravo franchise.

Larsa’s boyfriend and son of Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan, will also be on the show. Marcus, along with boxer Deontay Wilder and John Bercow, a Member of Parliament, make up the non-celebrities on The Traitors Season 2.

Back to Bergie, will he go on The Traitors taken or single?

Is Bergie still dating Taylor from Love Island USA?

Love Island USA Season 5 ended with Bergie booed up with Taylor Smith, who he met during the Casa Amor twist.

The couple came in fourth place, losing out to Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo, Leonardo Dionicio and Kassy Castillo, and Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli. Hannah and Marco were crowned the winners, splitting the $100,000 grand prize.

However, Bergie considers himself a winner, having found love with Taylor. It’s been a few weeks since they left the villa, and Taylor and Bergie are still going strong.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Bergie did a giveaway to honor those who have been supporting him and Taylor on their love journey.

Bergie from Love Island USA is trading in love for betrayal after joining The Traitors Season 2. The Peacock show is set to begin filming in Scottland soon and should premiere in early 2024.

Alan Cumming will return as the host.

Love Island USA Season 5 is streaming on Peacock. The Traitors Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.