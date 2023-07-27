Love Island USA: All the shade Ariana Madix threw at Tom Sandoval during appearance

Ariana Madix has cashed in on Scandoval, which has opened opportunities for her in abundance.

The Vanderpump Rules star was vocal about her love for Love Island USA on the show, and Peacock decided to make one of her dreams come true.

Of course, Ariana wasn’t in Fiji to find love, but she was there to help the current couples get to know each other and win safety from elimination.

And what would an appearance on a dating show be without a little Scandoval shade?

While hosting the competition, Ariana threw some jabs at Tom Sandoval in all the most perfect ways.

Here’s what the Vanderpump Rules star said during her appearance on Love Island USA.

Ariana Madix shades Tom Sandoval during Love Island USA competition

When Ariana Madix showed up to host the games, the Islanders knew exactly who she was. Hannah even wanted to know about the sandwich shop she is opening with Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

However, that wasn’t why Ariana was there. She was present to host the game that would give one couple immunity from being dumped from the island.

Ariana told the Islanders, “Take it from me, it’s important to know who you’re dating or sharing a bed with.”

She meant it too. After nearly a decade with Tom Sandoval, she discovered his months-long affair with their friend, Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star then mentioned, “If they’re not the one for you, trust me, it’s better to find out sooner rather than later.”

Pump Rules fans may remember Tom shading her interest in Love Island USA, so this was the perfect gig for her to take while filming the new season of the hit Bravo show.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are both filming Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules

The Bravo cameras are up as filming for Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is underway.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval signed on for another season, as did everyone else except for Raquel Leviss. It appears she won’t be returning to the show.

With everyone back together, group photos were taken, which caused some backlash for Scheana Shay. She stood next to Tom in one picture they took in Lake Tahoe. Ariana came out in support of her best friend, noting that they often stop for photos with fans even if not everyone is getting along.

While Ariana was not in Tahoe with the group, it will be interesting to see what happens when Ariana and Tom are in the same room and what the reunion will look like following the season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus. Love Island USA airs Thursday through Tuesday on Peacock.