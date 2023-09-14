Love Island Games cast rumored to feature former USA runner-up

Love Island Games was revealed in the past month as a spinoff based on the popular game where contestants try to find romantic connections.

The Love Island Games spinoff will bring together former contestants from three international versions of the show as they compete in games and explore romantic connections.

Cast members will come from Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, and Love Island USA, which have all aired and streamed multiple seasons.

Love Island USA recently wrapped up its fifth season with Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright winning each other’s hearts and $100,000 in prize money. Runner-up couples included Carmen Kocourek with Kenzo Nudo, as well as Leonardo Dionicio and Kassy Castillo.

So far, none of the runner-up islanders from Season 5 have been rumored or confirmed as appearing on Love Island Games.

However, another former runner-up with reality TV competition experience is rumored to be a cast member.

Former USA runner-up could be in Love Island Games cast

According to Daily Mail, one of the rumored contestants on Love Island Games is Cely Vazquez, who appeared in Love Island USA.

Cely, 27, was on Season 2 of the romantic reality TV show where she was coupled with Johnny Middlebrooks. They were together since Day 2, finishing as runners-up to winners Caleb Corprew and Justine Ndiba.

She and Johnny found love during the show, but unfortunately, it didn’t endure beyond that. In a video discussing their split, Cely said she purchased a Christmas trip to Hawaii for Johnny, but “things didn’t work out,” so she came home while “he stayed.”

Cely also said she had no “bad blood” towards her ex and wanted to move on from that relationship.

Three of the individuals mentioned have gone on to appear in MTV’s The Challenge, or a spinoff. Johnny went on MTV’s Ride or Dies with partner Ravyn Rochelle. Justine and Cely showed up as contestants on CBS’ The Challenge: USA Season 1.

Cely was partnered with Love Island USA 3’s Javonny Vega, but the duo was eliminated in the season’s first elimination event.

Neither returned for The Challenge: USA 2 or appeared in other versions of MTV’s competition series.

Other Love Island USA stars rumored for Games

In addition to Cely, three more former Love Island USA contestants have been revealed for the new Games spinoff.

Daily Mail indicated that Deb Chubb, Carrington Rodriguez, and Imani Ayan Wheeler could appear in the show’s cast.

Carrington was in Season 2 with Cely. He coupled with Laurel Goldman, and they finished fourth in the final voting.

Deb, a Season 4 contestant, was with Jesse Bray. They reached the final four and finished third overall.

Imani, a 22-year-old from Sacramento, California, just appeared in Love Island USA Season 5. She entered the villa on Day 13 as a Bombshell and coupled with Kyle Darden on Day 21.

However, Imani was dumped on Day 28 and left the Fijian villa. It appears she may now try to find love among other former contestants on the Games spinoff.

Who else could be on the Love Island Games?

A few individuals are already seemingly part of the Love Island Games’ cast based on them reportedly leaving to film in Fiji. They include Megan Barton Hanson (UK Season 4) and Curtis Pritchard (UK Season 5).

During a previous announcement, Maya Jama, who took over as Love Island UK’s host this year, was revealed as the Love Island Games host. In addition, Iain Stirling, narrator for the US and UK versions of the show, will narrate the Games spinoff.

As of this writing, Love Island Games has not released the official cast with the show starting to film. Still, rumors seem strong that USA’s Cely, Imani, Carrington, and Deb will be among those trying to find love again at the villa.

Love Island Games premieres on Wednesday, November 1, on Peacock.