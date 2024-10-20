Love Is Blind’s Alex reveals Tim’s behavior off-camera and their breakup

Love Is Blind star Alex Byrd has opened up about her split with Tim Godbee, shedding light on their off-camera struggles.

The couple, who got engaged during season 7 of the Netflix show, faced communication issues that ultimately led to their breakup.

In a recent interview, Alex addressed claims made by Tim on social media, where he suggested she hadn’t put effort into the relationship and implied it was toxic.

She clarified that the breakup wasn’t mutual, countering his narrative.

According to Alex, Tim was often reserved about his concerns while filming, only addressing them after the cameras stopped rolling, which led to arguments.

“He was strategic in what he shared on camera,” Alex stated per Us Weekly, adding that he would wait until they were off-camera to voice any issues, sometimes resulting in heated exchanges.

Alex claims Tim refused to share a hotel room in unaired drama

One of their most significant disagreements occurred during their vacation in Mexico. Although the specifics were never aired, Alex revealed that it became so intense that Tim refused to stay in the same hotel room.

She noted that Tim’s inability to recognize the importance of both partners in the relationship contributed to their incompatibility. “It’s not just your way or the highway,” Alex said, reflecting on how their differing perspectives clashed.

Tim’s accusations on social media included claims of manipulation, which Alex firmly denied.

She speculated that Tim’s recent posts might be a reaction to receiving hate online, but she expressed her disappointment in how he chose to handle the backlash.

“I don’t wish that on anyone, especially him. However, the way he’s handling it is not helping,” she remarked.

Alex opens up about returning Tim’s engagement bracelet on Love Is Blind

After the breakup, Alex returned an engagement bracelet Tim had gifted her, which had sentimental value as it belonged to his late sister.

She described this moment as particularly painful, likening it to “a punch to the gut.” Despite the emotional turmoil, Alex has since moved on, recognizing that they were simply not compatible as a couple.

The couple’s breakup has sparked conversation among Love Is Blind fans, with some criticizing Tim’s behavior and questioning his commitment to the relationship.

The former couple are no longer communicating, and neither appear willing to reconcile.

As Alex and Tim remain estranged, Love Is Blind continues to stream, with new episodes dropping weekly on Netflix.

