Love Is Blind: Lauren and Cameron launch new YouTube channel Hangin’ with the Hamiltons

Nearly a year and a half after being married on Netflix’s Love is Blind, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton have launched a new YouTube channel to update their fans on their relationship after the show.

For those who are not familiar with their story, Lauren and Cameron got engaged and then married while participating in a dating experiment without ever having seen each other in person. They are one of only a few couples who have remained together after the show. This couple proved that love is truly blind.

While there have been rumors about a possible spinoff show for Lauren and Cameron, it looks like they’re not waiting around for that to happen.

Their new YouTube channel will give fans a sneak peek into their life, including their boring day-to-day activities, their social life, travel adventures and their new cutie patootie furbaby Sparks.

Welcome to Hangin’ with the Hamiltons

“Let me just start off by saying that I am so glad you guys came to join us,” Lauren says in the trailer. “Whether you are returning from before, you’re familiar with our story, or whether you just found us and you’re new to our house, we are happy to have you.”

And we are happy you are doing this.

Cameron promises they will discuss “everything in our lives” including “family, our friends, dinner, drinks, cocktails, you know what I’m talking about.” Lauren adds that they also plan to talk about “interracial relationship stuff,” joking that they will be very open, talking about “black women stuff, white man Cameron stuff, whatever.”

“The support we have received from everyone has been amazing,” Cameron adds. “All of the kind words and people relating to our story it’s just awesome to see.”

Will there be more weddings for Lauren and Cameron?

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Cameron and Lauren revealed they’re thinking about getting married again… and having a “more traditional wedding.”

Lauren said, “We couldn’t bring everybody to the on-camera ceremony like we wanted to… but we definitely want to plan that and involve as much of our family as we can.”

If the couple does decide to have another wedding, maybe we’ll get to see it on Hangin’ with the Hamiltons?

We can’t wait to see what these two are up to.

Love Is Blind is streaming now on Netflix, and Hangin’ with the Hamiltons is available on YouTube.