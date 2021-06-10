Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 10 finally gets a premiere date — Here’s when to watch and what to expect

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 premieres next month with new and familiar faces. Pic credit: VH1

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta is returning to VH1 with its tenth season after a year-long hiatus. We have a release date for LHHATL and what fans can expect.

Season 10 will feature several new cast members and familiar faces, such as Erica Mena and Safaree, who are going through a divorce.

According to a press release, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta will return to focus on Hip Hop musicians cast members rather than cultural influencers and entrepreneurs.

“Season 10 boldly brings music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health, and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic.”

VH1 premiered Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 9 in March 2020, but it only featured nine episodes. Filming production on the Love & Hip Hop franchise was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LHHATL returns with Season 10, and it is filled with new cast members, such as up-and-coming musicians and familiar faces from the Love and Hip Hop New York.

When does Love and Hip Hip Atlanta Season 10 premiere?

Season 10 of LHHATL will premiere on Monday, July 5 at 8 PM PT/ET on VH1. Previous seasons typically have between 17 to 20 episodes. Watch the teaser trailer below:

LHHATL adds Renni Rucci, Yung Baby Tate, and Omeretta

LHHATL’s new cast members include familiar faces Yandy and Mendeecees Harris from the New York franchise. The upcoming season also welcomes brand news faces to the franchise: Renni Rucci Yung Baby Tate and Omeretta the Great. Here is everything we know.

Yung Baby Tate is a 25-year-old singer and rapper signed to Issa Rae’s Raedio Label. She writes and produces her music.

Renni Rucci is signed to Lil Baby’s label Wolfpack and is dating rapper Foogiano, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 record label.

Omeretta The Great is an up-and-coming artist who went viral with her freestyles of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s hit records.

Long-time Love and Hip Hop: New York cast members Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, who recently moved to Atlanta joining Safaree and Erica Mena, who also made a move to the South.

Which cast members are returning?

The familiar faces returning on Season 10 include Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Yung Joc, Momma Dee, and Scrappy.

Longtime cast member Stevie J will not be returning and he is currently featured on Growing Up Hip Hop.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 premieres on Monday, July 5 only on VH1.