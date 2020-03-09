Love After Lockup: When did Brittany and Marcelino welcome their new baby?

Love After Lockup couple Brittany and Marcelino announced they were expecting their second child together last fall.
While it had been speculated for a while, they confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics.
Everything has been kept quiet this time around for the most part. Last time, the news of Brittany’s pregnancy leaked online, and the birth of her daughter was exposed before it aired on Love After Lockup.
Has Brittany welcomed her baby yet?
Based on timing, Brittany and Marcelino should have welcomed their child already.
Speculation was the Love After Lockup couple was due to have their second little one at the end of February.
There has been no official announcement from either of them, but they did hit the town last night. That is one indication that Brittany likely gave birth already.
On Instagram, crazyeyeskm caught part of an Instagram Live that Marcelino did while Brittany was getting a tattoo. That made things obvious that she welcomed her child because getting tattooed while pregnant is not typically allowed.
Not only that, but Marcelino also referred to the new baby as a “he.”
It looks like Brittany and Marcelino welcomed the latest Love After Lockup baby in mid-February. That would be right with the timing of date night for the couple, especially after recovery from birth and everything else.
View this post on Instagram
Will the baby be part of another storyline?
At this point, Life After Lockup is currently airing. Brittany’s pregnancy has been a storyline this time around, and viewers are wondering how long they will have to wait to see the baby.
She and Marcelino are likely under contract, so they have to keep the birth and gender a secret.
If Brittany and Marcelino welcomed a son this time around, that would make one daughter and one son for the married couple. He has also stepped up to help raise her son, Gio as well.
Marcelino is always sharing photos of the kids laughing and playing with him, proving that they have a normal life.
After everything Brittany has gone through, and sharing her journey on Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup, seeing what she built after prison has been inspiring.
She and Marcelino are popular among some fans, and of the couples featured, they have things the most together.
Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.
