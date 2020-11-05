Love After Lockup exclusive: Kristianna wants more time with family

Love After Lockup couple John and Kristianna have a big decision ahead of them.

After relapsing and leaving the halfway house, she is going to end up back in jail. Despite her mother and sister’s pleas to not go looking for her, John went to Dubuque and found her.

Now, Kristianna is technically a fugitive and by being with her husband, she is putting him at risk too.

Will Kristianna turn herself in?

On the most recent episode of Love After Lockup, John brought his wife back to his house and reunited her with her mom and sister.

She was able to get a good night’s sleep and was safe. He wants to protect his wife, but the reality that she has to turn herself in and spend more time behind bars is looming. John loves his wife and the turmoil that her addiction has caused is weighing heavily.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Kristianna is procrastinating turning herself in. She returns home with John to see her mom and sister, telling them that she has decided that tomorrow will be the day she returns to jail.

Kristianna wants to spend time with her mom and sister. Both of them look worried, especially because she isn’t really confident when she is talking about it happening tomorrow. They ask for John’s input, and he wavers as well.

Having her there puts him in a bad spot as he is also a felon. If there is a warrant and the police come looking, everyone under that roof could find themselves in trouble.

In a confessional outside of the house, her sister reveals that if Kristianna doesn’t turn herself in the following day, she would consider calling and letting the authorities know where she is.

Where does this leave John?

The couple has only been married for a matter of weeks and already he is helping her mom and sister and had to find her after she relapsed.

It is inevitable that Kristianna will go back to jail, but the amount of time she will spend behind bars is unknown.

What she will decide to do remains to be seen as well. Staying one more night to spend time with her family seems to be what she decided on, but will that change when the morning comes?

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.