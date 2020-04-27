Loren Brovarnik teases that she ‘got knocked up’ to prove marriage to Alexei wasn’t a scam

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik is teasing that she got “knocked up” to prove her marriage to Alexei Brovarnik wasn’t a scam. She is also joking that there is no turning back for her husband now that they have a son.

Alexei is stuck with Loren now that they are a family of three.

The reality TV stars are proving the haters wrong, as they relish in their life together. Now Loren is letting people know they are the real deal by using humor.

Loren teases pregnancy was to prove Alexei marriage is real

The proud mama has been posting a slew of photos of her son, Shai Josef Brovarnik, since his birth two weeks ago. Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alums know Loren and Alexei are over the moon to be parents.

Over the weekend, Loren shared a picture of her son sleeping on Alexei, who had his eyes closed too. She captioned the photo “Party of 3.”

One follower used the family picture to remark Loren and Alexei are adorable, as well as how nice it was to see the K1 visa process isn’t always a scam.

Loren decided to use the compliment as a chance to defend and also poke fun at her marriage to Alexei.

“Got knocked up so it couldn’t be a scam with us. He’s stuck with me,” she said, adding a shrugging and crying emoji to her comment.

Baby Shai strengthened Alexei and Loren’s relationship

Loren and Alexei have been together since 2013.

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to the couple during Season 3 of the TLC show. They quickly became a fan favorite couple.

Their relationship has not been easy, but all of the ups and downs have only made them stronger.

Now with the addition of baby Shai, Loren can’t stop gushing about her little family. She has been flooding social media with pictures of the three of them and expressing her happiness.

Those who question the realness in Loren and Alexei’s marriage should take notice of how they flirt with each other on social media. One example occurred when Alexei shared a picture of him without a shirt on holding Shai.

Loren used the picture as a chance to flirt with her husband. “Hot Dad alert,” she commented on the adorable picture.

