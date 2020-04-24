Loren Brovarnik is probably getting sick of 90 Day Fiance fans saying baby Shai looks just like Alexei

The 90 Day Fiance family just welcomed a cute new member to the team, thanks to Loren and Alexei Brovarnik.

Although the world is in a state of sadness and despair due to the ongoing battle with COVID-19, the Brovarniks just received something they can smile about, amid all the madness.

We’ve been following the couple’s journey on the TLC spin-off, 90 Day Fiance: What Now. The show gives fans updates on the lives of their favorite duos from past episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Alexei and Loren revealed the exciting news of their pregnancy on the show, and they’ve also been updating fans on their pregnancy journey on social media.

Alexei and Loren welcome their son

The husband and wife welcomed their newborn son into the world on April 14 and quickly took to Instagram to share the happy news.

This is the first child for both Loren and Alexei, and luckily, they had a safe and healthy delivery.

The new member of the Brovarnik family was born in Miami Beach, Florida at 4:26 p.m, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces, and measuring 19 inches.

The reality tv alums took a few days before revealing the baby’s name or his photo to the world. When they did, fans flooded their social media with congratulatory messages.

The baby looks exactly like Alexei

A week after posting the news of his birth, the couple revealed their baby boy’s name, Shai Josef Brovarnik – along with a photo of the newborn.

One thing that was obvious to fans is the resemblance between Shai and his dad.

If you scroll through the comment section under photos of Shai, almost everyone is noting the uncanny resemblance.

The new mama even took to Instagram stories to comment about it. “I was just thinking about it and I should’ve said that for every time somebody said that Baby Brov looks like Alex they should pay me … I’d be richer than Bill Gates right now.”

During a recent interview, the 31-year-old gave an update about her baby boy, sharing his name’s meaning. The couple put quite a bit of thought into naming their first child.

“Shai means ‘gift,’ and he’s definitely our gift,” she said.

She also noted the sentimental meaning, saying, “The name breakdown: Shai is after my grandfather Sam, and Josef is after Alexei’s grandfather Josef.”

By all accounts, mom, dad, and baby Shai are doing just fine, and are keeping safe in their Florida home.

The couple has been sharing photos of Shai on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: What Now airs on the TLC digital streaming service, TLC Go, on Mondays at 10/9c.