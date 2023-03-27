Loren Brovarnik tearfully confesses to ‘really bad postpartum depression day’

Loren Brovarnik is going through a rough patch right now, as she’s admittedly relapsing on her postpartum depression.

She confessed to that a few weeks ago, and over the past few days, she’s shared a few videos opening up about her drastic mood swings.

Most recently, the mom of three told her social media followers that she was struggling, and she dished about the episode in another tearful video.

“I’m having a really really bad postpartum depression day,” said Loren in the video. She also showed a pink flower given to her by one of her sons– a gesture that made her cry.

“It’s so wild, motherhood and postpartum depression and the rollercoaster of it,” said Loren, who also told her followers that she plans to speak more on the topic.

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared some words of encouragement for other moms going through the same thing.

“Tag or share this with someone who needs to be reminded they’re not alone!” wrote Loren in her Instagram post. “They have my support! Let’s get through it together! On our own terms! Because everyone’s journey is different and that’s ok! 🤍🤍.”

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnk gets support after a tearful confession

Loren posted the video on Instagram, and her message resonated with many of her followers, who showed their support in the comments.

She also got some love from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kenneth Niedermeier.

“You are so brave and wonderful, your children and hubby are so lucky to have you…. You deserve all the flowers in the world. 🌺 #youarenotalone,” he wrote.

One person told Loren “Your voice is being heard by many and making other moms feel like they are not alone. I admire your strength and honesty.”

Another person wrote, “You’re not alone, there’s many more going through this, and it’s very valid to real, very hard, and difficult.”

One person reassured Loren that she was doing the right thing by expressing her feelings and said, “Let those tears flow, Loren. It’s a tough period of time for you and it’s good that you are reaching out and talking about your feelings. Sending lots of 💕.”

Loren Brovarnik shares a sweet moment with baby Ariel

After the emotional turmoil she experienced with her PPD over the weekend, Loren also had some happy moments. She recently posted a sweet photo with her daughter Ariel who looked extra happy in the cute photo.

Loren snapped a mirror selfie while holding Ariel clad in an adorable pink onesie.

The 34-year-old was just as stylish as her toddler, clad in Daisy Dukes and a leopard print bodysuit, with her hair in a messy bun.

Loren looked lovingly at Ariel’s smiling face as she captured the sweet moment and added, “My Girl” on the Instagram Story.

