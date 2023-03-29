Loren Brovarnik snaps mirror selfie and blasts troll for ‘false accusations’

Loren Brovarnik looked happy in a recent mirror selfie she posted online. However, one troll tried to dampen her mood, and the 90 Day Fiance star had no problem clapping back.

Loren wanted to show off her hard work after losing the baby weight and getting her pre-baby body back–a result of sticking to her Jenny Craig meals and working out.

In the first snap, a barefoot Loren–who was in New York on business– was clad in black leggings and a black sleeveless top as she posed with one foot in front of the other.

In the second photo, she added a leather jacket and sneakers while giving the peace sign. Loren purchased the stylish leather jacket during her last trip to NYC with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, who snagged a matching one as well.

“Great mirror! 🖤 #momfluencer #hardworkpaysoff #dedication #ppd #nofilter #ima #3under3 #NOTonOzempic,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, it was Loren’s hashtags that caught our attention, and she had every reason to add “#NOTonOzempic” since she’s been accused of taking the controversial diabetic medication to lose weight.

Loren Brovarnik claps back at social media troll over ‘false accusations’

Despite making it very clear that she is not and has never been on Ozempic, people are still accusing her of using the drug.

After posting the photos on Instagram, it racked up over 47,000 likes in a matter of hours, and there were tons of comments as well.

However, one commenter rubbed Loren the wrong way, writing, ” Ozempic is working well for you!”

“Can you stop blowing up my comments with false accusations…” responded the TLC star. “you’re the troll on how rumors get started and affect peoples lives!”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Meanwhile, Loren’s supporters found humor in her hashtags and many commented on that.

“Lol the not on ozempic hashtag after all the accusations last week. Good job 🤣,” wrote one commenter.

“@lorenbrovarnik I love the hashtag #notonozempic 😂😂😂,” added someone else.

Another Instagram user wrote, “The Not on ozempic hashtag had me dying lolll you worked hard for that body You go girl!!”

One person also wrote, “Lol “NOTonOzempic” kills me.. 😂.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik goes solo in NYC

Loren Brovarnik took a solo trip to New York so her three kids, Shai, Asher, and Ariel kids stayed in Florida with their dad.

However, they won’t be without their mom for too long as the trip was only 24 hours. The 34-year-old didn’t reveal the purpose of her trip, but the last time she went to NYC, it was for her collaboration with Jack Rogers.

This might be another business-related trip, but we’ll find that out soon enough. Despite the short timeline, Loren managed to cram a lot of things into her 24-hour getaway. She made a stop at her favorite jewelry store, James Allen, and she also popped by DaRucci Leather to pick up matching leather jackets for her kids.

Loren Brovarnik gets leather jackets for her kids. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren posted a photo of the adorable pieces writing, “Shai, Asher & Ari are now stocked with @daruccileather 😭😭😭.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.