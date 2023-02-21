Loren Brovarnik slams Ozempic claims as critics query the secret to her weight loss

Loren Brovarnik is responding to claims that her post-baby body results from the controversial drug Ozempic.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star quickly shut down those claims and told critics that her weight loss is due to a complete lifestyle change and a partnership with Jenny Craig.

Loren caused quite a stir with a fashionable photo posted on social media days ago, where she was clad in a black romper.

Monsters and Critics recently shared a post where the mom of three excitedly said she was ready for the weekend after laser treatment.

However, the photo caused more controversy than Loren had bargained for, with many asking how she lost weight and others accusing her of taking shortcuts to drop the extra pounds after giving birth to her daughter Ariel a few months ago.

Now, Loren is clearing the air, and she clapped back in a video telling critics, “I am not on Ozempic, and just because somebody is losing weight doesn’t mean that they’re on Ozempic.”

Loren noted in the video that her slimmer figure is because of Jenny Craig, as some people were eager to know her weight loss secret.

“I’ve been on the Jenny Craig program for a little bit now, and I love it, and that’s my secret,” said the TLC personality.

Loren Brovarnik claps back at recent Photoshop claims

The Ozempic claim is not the only controversy that has resulted from Loren’s Instagram photo. Some people felt the photo was altered and accused the 34-year-old of Photoshopping the image.

Loren responded to those claims in the clip and confessed that she doesn’t know how to “photoshop a photo.”

Loren pointed to the pimples on her face and said, “If I could photoshop I would photoshop these out faster than making my legs look different.”

That was a response to one commenter who told her to be real and stop photoshopping the space between her legs.

She instantly responded to the “hater” and told her “it’s a bad look,” but after reading all the feedback on her post — which has racked up over 500 comments– Loren vented her frustrations in an Instagram video.

Meanwhile, Loren has not kept her weight loss a secret, as she revealed several weeks ago that she was on Jenny Craig.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik is a Jenny Craig partner

In January, Loren proudly showed off her 12-pound weight loss and credited Jenny Craig for her shrinking body after only a few weeks of partnering with them.

Since then, she’s raved about the company several times and noted that the program requires a complete lifestyle change–something she also reiterated in her latest video.

It has now been a month since Loren shared her first weight loss update, and it appears she has lost more weight since then based on her slender figure in her photos.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30/9:30c on TLC and Discovery+.