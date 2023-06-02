Loren Brovarnik slams trolls and admits she recently cried over a nasty comment

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik recently cried her eyes out after reading a few nasty comments on social media.

However, amid her crying, the Vanderpump Rules fan heard James Kennedy’s voice in the back of her head saying, “Pull it together, man,” and that’s exactly what she did.

After dabbing her eyes with a Kleenex, Loren was ready to face off with the trolls, and she had a firm message to declare.

“F the haters. Love the defenders. #momfluencer #nofilter #showmorelove #lifestylechange,” said Loren in response to the crude messages that littered a recent post.

To make matters worst, Loren and her husband Alexei were trying to enjoy their romantic five-day cruise in the Caribbean, as the parents of three rarely get to spend this much time away from the kids.

However, after posting a photo while sunbathing on their cruise ship, the trolls came out in full force and told Loren exactly how they felt about her choice of swimsuits.

Well, Loren has a few choice words of her own for the keyboard warriors.

The TLC personality is back home from her five-day cruise, and the first thing she did was address the comments on her post.

“I am very angry at myself because I let Instagram do something to me. I let the trolls get to me,” Loren admitted in her Instagram Live video.

She then referred to a photo she shared online dressed in a bandeau bikini.

“There was a real Karen whose comment got to me, and I cried over it…So this stupid Karen told me, she said something along the lines of ‘Oh my God, she must be so embarrassed of herself. Doesn’t she know how unflattering that bathing suit is?”

Monsters and Critics shared some of the comments in a recent post while the couple was still cruising.

Loren addressed the critics and told them, “I don’t f**king care what you think. I loved how I look. I felt comfortable, my husband felt comfortable.”

She also expressed gratitude for the people that defended her from the trolls and said, “I wanted to thank all of my defenders…If it wasn’t for you guys, I wouldn’t be where I am today…I really just wanted to say thank you.”

Loren Brovarnik gets support from the 90 Day Fiance cast

After sharing the video, Loren got some love from some 90 Day Fiance stars who understand firsthand how vicious the trolls can be.

The Family Chantel star Winter Everett, posted, “Wow!! I’m glad to hear you are overcoming the hate!”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Kenneth Niedermeier also said, “You’re amazing, you’re beautiful…Morning, noon and night! ❤️.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC.