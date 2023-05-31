Loren and Alexei Brovarnik called out for claiming they’re ‘off the grid’ while on Caribbean cruise

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik haven’t quite grasped the concept of being off the grid, and while we would easily let it slide, the critics had other ideas.

They called out the pair on social media for making those claims and, if we’re being honest they’re not wrong.

The 90 Day Fiance stars recently left their three kids back in Florida and kicked off a five-day, adults-only cruise.

Loren exclaimed her excitement about the trip over the weekend, and she even recorded the moment when they finally boarded the cruise ship.

She shared snaps of their stunning bedroom and adorable balcony complete with a hammock and of course, a sea view.

The pair also shared images that showed them swimming with sharks, enjoying a romantic dinner, and taking in the nightly festivities.

That’s why people were surprised when Alexei and Loren posted a photo with the hashtag “#offthegrid.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik claim they’re off the grid while posting snaps online

The post causing all this havoc showed Loren and Alexei relaxing on a beach chair while rocking their sunglasses. The TLC personalities also had a bottle of champagne chilling on ice as they lounged in the sun.

Interestingly, there wasn’t much of a caption for the Instagram post.

The caption read, “#vacay #offthegrid #cruising #nofilter #virginvoyages #teambrovarnik #abaimatime,” but that was enough for people to sound off.

One Instagram user posted the eye-roll emoji and said, “Not really off the grid if you’re posting on IG.🙄.”

“You should stay off your phone relax when you get back show us all of it. ❤️❤️❤️,” said someone else.

Another commenter wrote,”#offthegrid not sure you know what that means..you’ve definitely been on the grid your entire vacation 😂.”

One critic reasoned, “Can’t really say y’all are of the grid when y’all are constantly posting pix🤷🏻‍♀️🤣😆😂😉.”

“Can’t be ‘off the grid’ if you’re on Insta!” added someone else.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik gets criticism for unflattering swimsuit

Loren got even more tongue-lashing about her post, but this time it was her bikini that critics had an issue with.

A lot of the commenters felt the mom of three’s black two-piece was very unflattering.

“Those bathing suit tops are NOT working for her at all! There are other styles that would work better for her. I’m embarrassed for her,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Idk why she wears these bathing suit tops they are not flattering on anyone!” added someone else.

One person wrote, “I see you a lot wearing the same bandeau top and it is totally flattening you out like a washboard. Not sure if that is the effect you are going for?”

“That top looks not flattering at all,” wrote someone else.

