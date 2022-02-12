90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shows off her post-baby body in a bikini

In a social media post, Loren Brovarnik showed off her body in a bikini, several months after giving birth to her second son. Pic credit: TLC

Loren Brovarnik boldly stepped out in front of 90 Day Fiance viewers on social media to debut her body, post-baby number 2, and she looked stunning, despite calling herself “a [work in] progress.”

The 33-year-old wife of Alexei Brovarnik often talked about the insecurities she had with her body on the couple’s spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which features a very pregnant Loren ready to give birth.

Loren gave birth to her second son Asher in mid-August of 2021. Loren’s ability to bounce her body back and be brave enough to show her progress publicly was commended by 90 Day fans on Instagram, where she debuted the picture.

In the photo, Loren highlighted that the bikini photo was unedited, with no filter.

Loren Brovarnik stuns 90 Day Fiance fans in bikini after birth of second child

Loren has a reputation for being very open with her 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram, but the bikini picture she shared with them is rare.

The mom of two under two dazzled in a mirror selfie, where she posed in a tiny bikini with her hair pulled up.

Loren wrote in the caption, “Feeling good, like I should. Not edited. No filter. A working progress and I’m so proud of it!”

Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik talk about their sex life on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

After the 90 Days viewers have seen Loren and Alexei sit down together and give interviews, in which they have talked about their sex life.

Alex made it clear that he wanted at least three children, if not more, which Loren pushed back against.

Regardless of the baby-making, Loren said they stopped having sex after she was six months pregnant, although Alex said the no-sex thing happened way before that.

When the couple went on a romantic babymoon during the most recent episode, they both took the opportunity to relax, pamper themselves, and catch up on much-needed sleep instead of opting to have sex.

Loren and Alex have also been frank about Loren’s bodily functions during her pregnancy and giving birth, with Alex going so far as to say, “I did watch her s**t herself.”

