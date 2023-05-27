Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans think another baby announcement is coming soon from Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Fans of Loren and Alexei Brovarnik think the 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple may be expanding their family soon.

It seems as though Loren has been pregnant for most of the past few years, as she and Alex welcomed their three children, Shai, Asher, and Ariel, within three years of each other.

Their youngest child, daughter Ari, isn’t even a year old yet, but 90 Day Fiance viewers seem to think that Loren and Alex might soon be parents to four.

Loren and Alex are enjoying a five-day-long, kids-free cruise for the Memorial Day weekend.

Loren shared some photos from their first day on Instagram in a carousel post she captioned, “Yalla!! Vacation mode in full effect!! 🚢 #virginvoyage #virginvoyagesscarletlady #dominicandaze #imaandaba.”

Loren and Alex snapped a couple of adorable couples selfies inside their cabin, showed off their view from the ship, enjoyed glasses of champagne, and Alex swung in the hammock on their balcony in another slide.

Loren and Alex looked happy and relaxed in the pics. Alex was clad in a tank top, shorts, and flip-flops, while Loren wore a sunflower-printed crop top, loose-fitting pants, and sandals for her cruise attire.

Given that they have five days alone without any kids, Loren’s followers got to thinking, and many of them headed to the comments with the same thing in mind: Loren and Alex may end up with a fourth child due to their time away.

90 Day Fiance fans joke that Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are working on baby #4

“Here comes baby #4,” read one such comment, with another Instagram user writing, “Baby #4 on its way.”

“Careful or baby #4 will arrive soon,” another fan jokingly warned, as another quipped, “Careful… you always get pregnant on vacay.”

Loren’s fans joke that she and Alexei will be making another baby announcement soon. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In response, one of Loren’s followers commented, “and lots of tequila and breastfeeding like she said last time hehe..not offending just joking, loren!!”

Loren said tequila was to blame for her third pregnancy

The fan’s comment is in reference to a remark Loren made about getting pregnant with Ari so quickly after their second son, Asher, was born.

During a May 2022 Instagram Story Q&A, Loren was asked why she got pregnant so quickly with baby number three.

“When a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man, and tequila is involved, things happen,” Loren joked, adding, “And honestly, we’re so blessed and so excited.”

Loren’s pregnancy with Ari played out during Season 2 of their 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Would Loren and Alexei consider more children?

Last year, Alex admitted that he would actually prefer four children. During an episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, after discovering that their second child would be a boy, Alex confessed, “That means we have an opening for another try [to have a girl] and, uh, I think I want four in total.”

However, if Loren has anything to say about it, they’ll be done with the three they have.

In response to Alex’s comment about having four kids, Loren said, “The only way I would consider four kids is if, by some miracle, the next time we try, it’s twins.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.