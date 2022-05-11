Loren Brovarnik shows off growing baby bump with messy bedroom selfie

Loren Brovarnik showed off her baby bump to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Last week, 90 Day Fiance alumni couple Alexei and Loren Brovarnik announced that they were expecting their third child, and Loren just showed off her baby bump with a messy bedroom picture.

The 90 Day fan-favorite parents will now have to deal with three kids under three years old once their next child is born.

33-year-old Loren acknowledged the messy bedroom in the mirror selfie she took that showed off her entire look.

The two pictures in the post captured Loren in overalls from a front view as well as a side view.

Loren and Alexei appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Seasons 1 and 2 of Happily Ever After?. They have been featured on What Now?, 90 Day Diaries and they recently got their own spinoff, After the 90 Days.

Loren Brovarnik showed 90 Day Fiance fans her growing baby bump

Loren is expecting her third child with her 90 Day Fiance husband Alexei and took the opportunity to show off her growing baby bump to fans on Instagram.

Loren wore brown loose-fitting overalls and a black crop top as she posed with her hand in her pocket in front of a full-length mirror.

Behind her was a messy bedroom that she acknowledged in the caption by saying, “Bed has since been made.”

In the second picture of the post, Loren was turned to the side so a better visual of her baby bump could be seen.

How many kids do Loren and Alexei Brovarnik want?

During Season 1 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the pair argued jokingly about how many children they wanted in total.

Alexei said that he wanted a total of four kids or more. Loren said the only way she would be on board with four is if she had twins in her third pregnancy.

Loren admitted that she wanted a baby girl during her second pregnancy but was not disappointed by having another boy.

Loren and Alexei have announced the gender of their babies ahead of time, so viewers might be able to expect the gender of their third child soon.

On After the 90 Days, Loren and Alexei also talked about wanting to move out of the state of Florida to somewhere that has seasons and where they could buy a house to accommodate their growing family. North Carolina was the top choice on their radar.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.