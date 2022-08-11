Loren Brovarnik shares throwback picture of Alexei from when they first met

Loren Brovarnik shared a throwback of her 90 Day Fiance husband Alexei Brovarnik for his birthday. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik celebrated her husband Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik’s 34th birthday by sharing a throwback picture with their fans on social media.

Loren added an extra element to the surprise post when she stated that the old photo was taken when Loren saw Alex for the first time.

Loren rarely shares throwback photos on social media and posts current pictures of her, Alex, and their growing family of soon-to-be five.

In any case, 90 Day fans got a glimpse into the past of the “perfect couple” from when they met each other in Israel.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Loren and Alexei on Season 3 of the flagship show before they appeared on several seasons of Happily Ever After?.

They were so popular throughout the years that in 2021, they got their own spinoff in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which premiered very early in 2022.

Loren Brovarnik shared a throwback photo of Alexei Brovarnik for his birthday

Loren shared an Instagram Story dedicated to Alex with her over 1 million followers to commemorate his 34th birthday.

The picture showed a younger-looking Alex sitting on a rock with sunglasses on and a smirk on his face.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Over the video, Loren had a banner that read “Happy Birthday” and had a birthday song playing over the video as well.

In the caption, Loren wrote, “From the moment I saw you (pictured here) I knew you were the one! HAPPY 34th birthday @alex_brovarnik – you’re amazing!”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alex met in 2013 when Loren made a Birthright trip to Israel, where Alex and his family had moved to from his native Ukraine. The pair dated for a few years before Alex came over on the K-1 visa, and the couple appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will be back for a second season

The first season of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days was popular enough for the 90 Day network to renew it for a second season.

In the upcoming season, viewers will find out that Loren is pregnant with baby number three, and the pressure will be on the couple to move into a bigger place and possibly out of state, as they discussed last season.

Also, next season, part of the couple’s storyline will be their family vacation to Israel and Loren’s endeavor to advance her oldest son Shai’s baby modeling career.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.