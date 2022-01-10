After the 90 Days’ Loren and Alexei Brovarnik discuss being labeled the ‘perfect couple’ by 90 Day Fiance fans

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about being labeled as the “perfect couple” by 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about the pressure of being labeled the “perfect couple” by viewers and talked about sharing so much of their personal lives on TV.

Viewers were first introduced to Loren and Alexei during Season 3 when they joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance.

During a Birthright trip to Israel, Loren met Alexei, who was her medic, and the two had instant chemistry.

Present-day, Loren and Alexei are married and share two sons, Shai and Asher.

The couple recently sat down with ET’s Melicia Johnson ahead of tonight’s premiere of their spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik talk about sharing their life on TV

When it comes to being in the public eye, Loren and Alexei know a thing or two about it, having shared their lives with viewers for several years now.

Loren jokingly admitted that she’s always dreamed of being on TV and sharing her life with others, while Alexei revealed that he’s more of a private guy by nature.

“I’m more of a behind-the-scenes person and I don’t really want to be in front of [the camera] all the time that much,” Alexei admitted. “Loren is the star and I’m just, you know, I got the supporting role.”

Loren added, “You know, the truth is we’ll be able to look back on this and say that we did it. You never say ‘I’ll never do it again,’ and then I wish I did.”

When it comes to Loren and Alexei’s eldest son Shai, he takes after his mom. Loren admitted that Shai “loves” having all of the cameras around and joked that he never passes a mirror without checking himself out.

Are Loren and Alexei Brovarnik the ‘perfect couple’?

Melicia mentioned that Loren and Alexei could be seen doing plenty of arguing during the teaser for Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which might surprise viewers, who consider them the “perfect couple.”

Alexei replied, “That’s what perfect couples do – they fight and they make up. Once you decide to be on this and show your life, you have to be able to handle the [good and bad].”

“Like he said, perfect couples argue, it’s just a matter of how they handle it,” Loren added. “You know, some arguments are worse than others, some linger longer than others, but I think it’s relatable. If somebody doesn’t fight then are you a robot?”

Loren and Alexei’s new spinoff debuts on TLC tonight so be sure to tune in and see what the Brovarniks have been up to since we last saw them on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres on Monday, January 10 at 9:30/8:30c on TLC.