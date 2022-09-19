Loren Brovarnik shares ‘multitasking’ photo with her daughter in the NICU

Loren Brovarnik showed off what a great multitasker she is while visiting her daughter in the NICU. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance OG Loren Brovarnik is a new mom of three with her daughter Ariel Raya Brovarnik still being in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Loren just gave birth ten days ago but is proving what a remarkable multitasker she is after sharing a picture in the NICU with Ariel.

In the Instagram Story snap, 34-year-old Loren was standing in a black dress paired with black wedge sandals as she stood looking down at her daughter in the NICU incubator.

Loren was pumping breast milk as she had her hair in a high ponytail and was having a bonding moment with Ariel.

At the bottom right of the Story, Loren captioned her picture by saying, “Baby girl looking at her food [laughing/crying emojis.] Pumping, staying strong, staring at my baby girl … all while in wedges [skull and crossbones and laughing/crying emoji.] Multitasking at its finest! [strong arm emoji.]”

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Loren and Alex on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and continued to watch them on several seasons of Happily Ever After? The couple appeared on the spinoff What Now? before getting their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren and Alex Brovarnik wanted the gender of their third child to be a surprise

Loren and Alex opted to do gender reveal parties for their first two children, both boys, Shai and Asher.

With their third child, they decided to let it be a surprise in the delivery room.

Loren had previously expressed on After the 90 Days that she did want to have a girl but that she was content being a boy mom.

There will be a second season of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

It has already been announced, although with no premiere date, that Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will be back for a second season.

Viewers will watch as Loren and Alex find out that they are pregnant (with Ariel) just a few months after Loren gave birth to Asher.

Loren’s third pregnancy and the family’s vacation to visit Alex’s family in Israel will be major storylines.

On Season 1, Loren and Alex expressed their desire to move into a bigger place with their growing family and possibly out of the state of Florida, much to the dismay of Loren’s Floridian parents. With that said, it is likely that their desire to move will come up in Season 2.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.