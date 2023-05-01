Loren Brovarnik says her weight loss journey is about ‘progress not perfection’

Loren Brovarnik better gear up for more Ozempic claims because her latest post is sure to have tongues wagging.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a progress post showcasing her enviable weight loss after giving birth to her daughter Ariel a few months ago.

Loren posted before and after images, one from seven months ago, and another from a few weeks ago, and let’s be real, the transformation is impressive.

The mom of three — who loves to document her life on social media — has been previously accused of using her weight loss images to guilt trip news moms who are unable to drop the pounds as quickly.

However, if you expected the naysayers to run Loren off of social media, you can prepare to be sorely disappointed.

Despite the constant criticism, Loren isn’t letting any of that prevent her from sharing new weight loss updates after teaming up with Jenny Craig and making a complete lifestyle change.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik focuses on ‘progress not perfection’

Loren shared two photos with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, and while she looked happy in both there was a noticeable difference.

The first image showed the 35-year-old from seven months ago, right after giving birth to her third child. The second photo showed Loren’s slimmed-down figure and that photo was taken a few days ago.

“The first photo is exactly 7 and a half months ago. The second photo was from this week,” said Loren in her post, adding, “Progress. Not perfection. 🙌🏼#shabbatshalom #hardworkpaysoff #3under3 #healthylifestyle.”

People react to Loren Brovarnik’s before and after photos

The Instagram post has racked up over 65,000 likes and over 1200 comments, but as predicted, there were some angry critics.

Let’s start with the positives as there were plenty of people applauding the reality TV star for her hard work.

Loren’s friend and fellow 90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast showed her support by writing, “Gorgeous 🔥😍 you go momma!!!! 💪🏻.”

“This is inspiring. Thanks for sharing your journey and being so vulnerable,” said someone else.

On the other hand, some people were less than thrilled with Loren’s post.

“All you are ever worried about is body image I hope you don’t bring your daughter up like this,” said one commenter.

“No one cares what your body looks like. Your focus should not be on obsessing over it.” said someone else.

Meanwhile, the Ozempic claim reared its ugly head again, with one troll claiming, ” I heard she is taking the diabetic medication.”

Another harsh critic told Loren, “the second you go off Jenny Craig or ozempic or both….your weight will come flooding back.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.