Loren Brovarnik says ‘Happy Friday’ except it’s Thursday

Loren Brovarnik woke up this morning and wished her followers a “Happy Friday,” and while it was a sweet gesture, there was one little problem: Today is Thursday.

Now listen, we won’t judge the 90 Day Fiance star because she’s not the only one who wanted to breathe in the fresh morning air and scream “TGIF” into the wind.

The rest of us, however, opted to wait just one more day, but hey, we’re not judging. Happy Friday to you, too, Loren, on this beautiful Thursday.

The 34-year-old eventually realized her blunder, but that was after she posted a video online, and her followers likely pointed it out.

To be fair, if you had three young kids and a broken toe, the days might be a little sketchy for you too.

Meanwhile, the point of Loren’s video was to show people that she was holding herself accountable and going to the gym despite a migraine and a throbbing foot.

“We are holding ourselves accountable. I’m showing up at the gym again today,” said Loren in the clip.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik says ‘Happy Friday’

Loren has kicked up her workout routine by reconciling with her old trailer, but admittedly she needs a morning push to bring herself to the gym.

Her return to the gym came at the most inconvenient because she recently broke her toe by tripping over her husband Alexei Brovarnik’s Nike sneakers.

However, Loren is not going to let a broken toe stop her from working out. Yesterday she posted an intense video doing just that while wearing socks and sandals, and today–Thursday– she plans to do the same.

“Don’t worry I’ve worked with this trainer for years, so I’m gonna do it safely,” said Loren in the clip as she reminded her Instagram followers that she’s gearing up for “hot mom summer.”

Meanwhile, Loren wrote in the video “Happy Friday.”

Loren Brovarnik pokes fun at herself after a recent snafu

After sharing the video online, the 90 Day Fiance star eventually caught up with the days and realized her blunder.

Loren does have a sense of humor, and she later shared a photo on her Instagram Story while sitting in her car wearing dark sunglasses.

Loren was laughing at herself in the snap as she added two face-palm emojis in her post and wrote, “Also finding out it’s not Friday.”

Loren Brovarnik smiles in a car selfie. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Oh, the disappointment that must’ve come from that realization. We feel you, Loren, but in your honor, we’re officially starting the countdown for Friday. TGIF … when it comes.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.